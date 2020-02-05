Honoring the player

What former NISH guard Moesha Kinard did while playing with the Lady Jackets basketball team is almost legendary.
What she did in college at Lamar is almost unbelievable.
What she’s doing in her Italian professional league is just icing on the cake.
The NISH guard, who could play both and point and shooting positions, was honored Tuesday night before the Lady Jackets home game against Comeaux as her familiar No. 23 was retired in a ceremony with her former head coach Robert Pinckney, and former assistant coach, Jeremy Bonin, looking on with pride.
“This is very special to me,” Kinard said. “Even when I was playing at NISH, I was always bugging Coach Pinckney about retiring my jersey and now that it’s happened, I can’t believe it.”
Kinard becomes the second Lady Jacket to have her number retired this season, joining former teammate Kierra Anthony, whose number was retired earlier this season.
The two are forever linked with the resurgence of NISH Lady Jacket basketball, along with several other players, but Kinard’s accomplishment while wearing the Black and Gold truly standout.
“She was just a special player,” Pinckney said. “You have a player like that in your coaching career once or twice if your lucky.”
At NISH, Kinard was a three time All-District 3-5A First Team selection; she was four times on the first team Daily Iberian’s Best of the Teche team; She was All-Acadian First Team in 2014 and 2015; she averaged 19.8 points per game as a junior and 16.4 points per game as a senior and is a member of the 1,000 point club at New Iberia Senior High.
Kinard spent one year at the University of Houston and was second among newcomers in conference scoring, rebounding and 3-point field goals.
At Lamar, she led the Lady Cardinals in scoring as a sophomore at 15.3 points per game; was First-Team All-Southland Conference as junior and a senior; and was Academic All-Southland Conference all three years.
“That’s what really means a lot to me,” Pinckney said during the ceremony. “She took her academics seriously and it showed.”
Kinard had numerous other accomplishments at Lamar including setting the school record for most 3-point shots made; her 671 points over her career is the second most in school history; she set a Southland Conference and NCAA record with 13 3-point shots made in a game and set a Lamar single-game record with 58 points against the University of Denver.
She graduating from Lamar, Kinard is currently playing professional basketball in Bologna, Italy and her current team is in seventh place and getting ready for the playoffs.
“I’ve already played against some WNBA players,” she said. “I’m going to keep playing until my knees give out and tell me I can’t play anymore.”