Holly, Jones lead LSWA’s Class 3A All-State football team

Union Parish running back Trey Holly and St. James defensive end Sai’vion Jones lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State football team.
St. Martinville’s Tanner Harrison, Mandrel Butler and Billy Williams were honorable mentions to the squad.
Holly was voted the outstanding offensive player for the Class 3A runner-up Farmers. The sophomore led the state with 2,709 yards rushing and 44 touchdowns on 271 carries.
Union Parish sophomore running back Trey Holly (1) carries the ball against Madison Prep in the LHSAA Class 3A state championship game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Harry Turpin Stadium at Northwestern State.
Jones, an LSU verbal commitment, received the outstanding defensive player award. He finished his senior year with 75 tackles and 10 sacks.
Madison Prep’s Landry Williams was honored as the coach of the year. The ninth-seeded Chargers captured their first football state championship following a 50-0 upset over undefeated Union Parish in the Class 3A finals.
St. James, a Class 3A quarterfinalist, had the most first-team selections — Jones, wide receiver Shazz Preston, offensive lineman Jaquon Jones, kicker/punter Alec Mahler, linebacker Kaleb Brown and defensive back Joel Cooper.
St. James defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones lines up during a Class 3A state second-round playoff game in Vacherie last year.
Union Parish placed four players on the first team. Madison Prep had three players selected.