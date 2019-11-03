JEANERETTE — If you’re a fan of different parts of a football game, Catholic High had you covered Friday night.
Like a lot of points scored? Catholic High set a school-record 77 points in beating Jeanerette 77-12.
Like offense? Catholic High scored eight touchdowns on offense and rolled up 375 total yards on only 25 offensive plays.
Like defense? CHS scored one defensive touchdown on an interception return and held Jeanerette to 18 yards rushing.
Like special teams? The Panthers had a blocked punt return for a score and J.P. Theriot converted all 11 extra points in the win.
Like championships? CHS had you covered there as the Panthers won a share of the District 7-2A title for the third consecutive year.
In other words, it was as dominating win as a team could have in improving to 6-3 overall and 6-0 in district.
“It was disappointing that we give up the two long touchdowns in the first half,” said CHS coach Brent Indest. “It was inexcusable and that something that we need to work on.
“But offensively we clicked and there were very few plays that didn’t go big. We keep stressing to the kids that we need to play to the level that we can play, not to the level of our opponent.
“We knew that we were playing a struggling team tonight but hats off to Jeanerette — their kids played with a lot of class and I think there was a lot of good camaraderie out there during the game. It all worked out well.”
Since opening the season with three straight losses, the Panthers have blown through the district competition, scoring an average of just over 56 points per game and giving up just a shade over 10 points per game.
Friday night, the offensive output started with the running game as Tray Henry rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45 yard run; Trey Amos added one run for 39 yards and a score; Josh Cooper had a 32 yard run for a score and K.K. Reno had a 17 yard run for a score.
The longest CHS drive lasted all of four plays and the only times the Panthers didn’t score was the end of halftime and the end of the game.
But as easy has it has been for CHS, that’s going to change shortly as the Panthers face Franklin in the regular season finale next week and then the Division III playoffs start the week after.
“The last three weeks we’ve faced teams that didn’t really match up with us,” Indest said. “But we’re expecting a dog fight next week with Franklin. They are playing for a share of the district title so we expecting a tough game from them.
“Their coaches are telling their players that they are playing for a share of the district title next week so they are going to be ready to play.”
As for Jeanerette, which fell to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in district, head coach C.C. Paul chalked Friday’s game to a young team playing a more experienced team and the future is looking bright for JHS.
“Offensively, we played well,” the JHS coach said. “The score shows otherwise but we played well, our young kids competed and I’m proud of them.”
Jeanerette did come into the game a little short-handed as four starters were out due to injury.
“Youth and inexperience,” Paul said. “And I have to give it up to our seniors like (quarterback) Noah Rollins. “He played well despite being under pressure all night.”
Jeanerette also entered the game knowing that there weren’t going to make the playoffs this season and despite nothing to play for, played Catholic High as hard as they could for four quarters.
“That’s the thing I’m excited about,” Paul said. “They didn’t tank. They gave everything they had against a better team and in the process, showed that the future is bright here.”
CHS plays host to Franklin Thursday, Jeanerette travels to Loreauville Friday.