Acadiana Christian locked down a spot in the ACEL semifinals and celebrated homecoming by thumping Northeast Baptist of West Monroe 48-6 Thursday at NISH.
Junior tailback Cade Miller scored three quick touchdowns to put the game on ice in the first quarter.
“Cade went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark tonight,” said ACS head coach Dwight Fage. “We’re excited about that. Everybody did well. (Quarterback) Wyatt (Deselle) ran the team well so it was a total team effort.”
After Northeast Baptist (0-6) went three-and-out on its first possession, the Lions (6-2) scored on their first play from scrimmage on a 20-yard run by Miller, who added a 32-yard jaunt and a 31-yard reception from Deselle to put ACS up 20-0 with 1:01 remaining in the first quarter.
“We played hard, came out aggressive, and put the game away early,” Fage said. “Win or lose next week, we’ll be at home the following Friday night. It’s been our goal all year to get a home playoff game, and it looks like we got it.”
The brackets haven’t been released yet, but the Lions have secured the home-field advantage, even if they lose next week to John Paul the Great.
“It’s our fourth straight semifinals appearance,” Fage said. “To get all the way there is great. “Listen, I give all praise and honor to God. What he’s done here is amazing.
“In two weeks, I think it’s going to be electric here. We’ll have a chance to go to the state championship game, which will be really cool.”
The Lions easily defeated John Paul the Great in their first meeting earlier this season.
“JPG is always tough,” Fage said. “We’ll have to stop the veer so we’ll need a good week of practice to be ready for those guys Friday. We won easily last time we played them, but their quarterback didn’t play in that game.”
Gabe Boudreaux returned two interceptions for touchdowns Thursday as the Lions held Northeast Baptist to 35 yards of total offense. The visitors managed to complete only 1 of their 11 pass attempts for 10 yards with three interceptions.
The Lions, who started their first five possessions at the Northeast Baptist 20, 46, 28, 1 and 36-yard line, took a 38-6 lead at the half.
Deselle knocked the NE Baptist quarterback out of the game for a couple of series with a crushing block.