Hill stays focused on achieving goals for Cajuns

LAFAYETTE — Zi'Yon Hill firmly believes in focusing everyday to achieve's one goals.
"If you actually want to do something then you will make it a focus of your day — every single day," Hill said. "That's what I do every day."
That commitment to focus has helped the University of Louisiana defensive tackle overcome severe injuries, and the surgeries and rehabilitation that followed, to become an All-Sun Belt Conference player and a leader for the Ragin' Cajuns defense.
"It feels great," said Hill, who has 19 tackles and one tackle for a loss in four games this season. "To be able to participate with my teammates and compete every Saturday in the game that I love is a blessing."
The 6-foot-1, 283-pound redshirt junior has long had a reputation as a focused impact player. Hill began making a name for himself as a starter at Catholic High as he helped the Panthers finish as the Division III state runner up in 2014 while earning All-District and All-State honors.
But Hill has had to overcome setbacks due to injuries.
Hill's freshman season in 2017 was cut short after three games due to a meniscus surgery, his third such procedure in two years. Then Hill needed shoulder surgery during the offseason before the 2019 season, and a second surgery after the end of last season.
"It does get to you," Hill said of the injuries. "You come here to play football and participate and compete every single game. God had these speed bumps in the road for me and that will humble you a little bit for sure."
So how did Hill not allow himself to be overwhelmed or depressed by the fact that he had his seasons prematurely end due to injuries? For one, Hill reads his favorite prayers (Psalm 23:4 and Psalm 144) and also gets inspiration from his mother.
"My mom is a mentally strong person and we have been through a lot," Hill said. "Everything is positive with my mom. That's where I got my mantra G.V.O. (Good Vibes Only)."
Hill's mother would routinely prop him up with positivity and inspirational texts.
"I remember the first time that I tore my meniscus in high school I was so down," Hill said. "That was my first real injury. I didn't even want to go to school but my mom would send me prayers to my phone every day. It changed my whole perspective."
With a focus on rehabilitation, his faith and a helping hand from his mother, Hill became a starter across the defensive line for the Cajuns. Hill had a breakout season in 2019, starting 12 games and ranking fourth on the team in total tackles (53) with 2 1/2 sacks and three quarterback hurries. Hill earned All-Sun Belt Conference second team honors.
Not only has Hill ascended to becoming an all-conference player for the Ragin' Cajuns but he has also grown into a role as a leader and mentor.
"I lead by example," Hill said. "I am not really a vocal guy but I am getting used to it. I believe that if you are out there at practice that you might as well give it my all."
Part of that is spending additional time with younger players after practice, including wide-eye incoming freshmen.
"That's a big role of mine," said Hill, who cites former Cajuns Taboris Lee and Ja'Marcus Bradley as mentors. "Freshmen sometimes come in timid. I tell them that they are starting at the bottom of the totem pole. I always tell them that this game is the same game as it was in high school but it is just at a bigger level. That's why you have to work at it."
Not only does Hill make sure to give that advice to younger players, but he takes the advice himself.
"You can always get better no matter how much you think you are good at what you do," said Hill who has been working on improving his nutrition this year. "You have to critique yourself and get better. I am still on the climb."