NEW ORLEANS — Taysom Hill is focused on being successful at many things in life — a devoted husband, a loving new father (his wife Emily welcomed their first child Beau Nixon Hill a week ago), and finally Hill is focused on playing football for the New Orleans Saints — in particular playing quarterback.
The man nicknamed “Swiss Army Knife” does not focus his attention each offseason on lining up at multiple positions or playing on special teams. The 30-year-old fan favorite remains focused on becoming the very best quarterback he can be, even though he knows he will be counted on to play other positions which will likely keep that moniker alive and well.
“As I get into the offseason, I’ll tell you my focus is really on becoming as good of a quarterback as I can,” Hill said. “I’d say through my workouts and stuff I made sure that I try to implement enough strength training, conditioning to make sure that I’m I can do all the things that I’m asked to do. But right now’s kind of a special time for me where I get to hone in, really learn from Drew (Brees) on the field, from the coaches, be coached hard, and it is a really fun time for me to do that.
“I think as we look forward to the (regular) season, we all know there are going to be different things to what I’m doing,” Hill added. “But I also think that can continue to expand as well. Maybe it means a little more quarterback looking into the future and season. But some of those things we’ll continue to see how it plays out.”
The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Hill has been utilized a multitude of ways by the Saints coaching staff ever since being claimed off waivers from Green Bay following the 2017 preseason.
In three seasons, Hill has appeared in 37 games, rushed for 352 yards (on 64 carries) and three touchdowns, recorded 12 tackles on special teams, hauled in 22 receptions for 238 yards and six touchdowns. Yet, he has only thrown a total of 13 passes during the regular season, completing six of them for 119 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. That includes five games last season in which Drew Brees was sidelined with a thumb injury where the team went with backup Teddy Bridgewater over Hill to fill in for Brees.
The limited experience under center though is why Hill remains an enigma when it comes to being a quarterback. Fans speculate (or hope) that he be the future franchise quarterback but for now it seems that the team believes he is better served in his speciality role.
“He’s playing those other roles in the kicking game right now,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said. “When he goes in and plays some of the F for us, we kind of evolve into what we want to do each week by game plan. He is very smart and he understands the overall scheme. We will slowly have an install plan relative to how we see him fitting in when he’s not at quarterback, but he is playing in the kicking game units just like he always has. He provides a lot of versatility.”
There is little doubt that the Saints are committed to Hill. The franchise signed him to a two-year extension worth an estimated $21 million this offseason, but the Saints still signed former No. 1 overall pick Jamies Winston, who spent the first six seasons of his NFL career in Tampa Bay, as well.
So what does Hill think of having that completion? He not only welcomes it but praises what he sees from his new teammate.
“Yeah, I have really enjoyed having Jameis around,” Hill said. “Jameis is a guy that has brought a lot of energy into the QB room. You can tell he loves football. He has been a lot of fun to have in the QB room. This is a room that’s really close and we all get along really well and Jameis (has) stepped in and really fit in well with us and it’s going to be a great room this year.”
Despite competition in camp from a former Heisman Trophy winner, Hill remains focused on turning himself into a starting-caliber quarterback during the final two weeks of training camp. That starts and ends with dissecting everything Brees does on the practice field and in the film room.
“If you look at it (I have looked at) Drew (Brees) and studied his tape, (his) ability to get a play (ready), get a call, get up to the line of scrimmage, recognize what the defense is trying to do, and then assessing where and how we’re going to attack that defense with the play we’ve called,” Hill said. “So there’s a lot going on from when the plays called from when it’s actually ran.
Hill added, “I’d say for me, it’s making sure I speed that process up, making sure I’m not late with my decision making, throws. And then as a quarterback, I don’t think you can ever stop working on accuracy, your footwork and getting through your progression. I would say that has been my main focus has really been the mental side of everything in trying to expedite that process.”
Not helping that developmental process this training camp is the fact that the NFL was forced to cancel all four preseason games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means Hill won’t have those necessary in-game reps needed to further his development as a signal caller.
“Yeah, it’s a little disappointing not having preseason games for a guy like me because it really is an opportunity to make sure that I’m getting live reps, game time reps in those games, but I think right now the focus is making sure that I take every practice rep that I get like it’s a game situation,” Hill said. “(I need to) Make sure I go out to practice having everything ready to go. And I think we’ve really done a nice job this year of treating practices like game reps, making sure we’re taking care of each other. But even if it’s not a full speed tempo, making sure mentally we’re sharp, I’m sharp as a quarterback to make sure that when we get to these first games, we’re ready to go.”