Highland's Olivier named to Class A All-State Basketball second team

North Central senior Ya’jaia Goudeau and Calvary Baptist’s La’Bree Williams Jr. accomplished a lot during their storied high school basketball careers.
And there are more accolades for both players after stellar senior seasons.
Goudeau and Williams headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class A All-State teams as the Outstanding Player award winners as selected by writers across the state.
Highland Baptist junior MiKiyiah Olivier was a second-team pick on the girls’ team and Riley Rodriguez of Hanson and Diamond Bourgeois of Centerville were both honorable mentions to the boys’ team.
Goudeau led the Canes to a 23-9 record and their fifth title game appearance in nine seasons by averaging 27.6 points, eight assists, seven steals and six rebounds for the Single-A runner-up. She is joined by fellow senior teammate Katelyn Harrison, who averaged 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists.
Williams guided the Cavaliers to their third straight Division IV championship game and posted averages of 24 points, 12 rebounds, 4.5 blocks for the finalists. Calvary finished 24-8 on the season.
Northwood-Lena girls coach Lashonda Cooper and Southern Lab boys coach Harold Boudreaux earned Coach of the Year honors for leading their teams to long-awaited titles.
After taking over a perennial losing program six years ago, Cooper coached the Gators to their first title in program history with a 34-1 record. Cooper is joined by junior Na’kiyah Allen (17 PPG) on the first team and Rhianna Battles (10 PPG) on the second.
In his first season, Boudreaux, a former LSU basketball player under Dale Brown, went 29-4 and led the Kittens to a Division IV title — their first championship since 2005. SLHS junior Tyler Ringgold, earned first team honors with 20.2 points, 12.3 rebounds. 3.3 blocks and 2.0 steals per game.
Olivier averaged 18 points per game for the Lady Bears.