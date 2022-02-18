Highland wins regional playoff, set for quarterfinals Saturday

In its pursuit of a second straight Top 28 appearance, the Highland Baptist girls’ basketball team is one step away from the semifinals after the Bears eliminated St. Mary’s of Natchitoches 65-27 in a regional round playoff game Wednesday at HBCS.
The No. 4 Bears can secure a Top 28 appearance with a win at home Saturday against No. 5 Southern Lab (17-11), which handled No. 12 Metairie Park Country Day 55-20 on Wednesday.
M’Kiyiah Olivier paced the Bears with 23 points and five 3-pointers. Kiaria Comeaux added 22 and Yvette Olivier scored 12 points for HBCS, which led 29-18 at the half.
The Bears throttled the No. 13 Tigers (12-14) in the second half with a 34-5 run before coach Carol Sensley emptied her bench.
“We put together another four quarters of pressure defense,” Sensley said. “We played smart, and we kept the pressure on them.”
Although guard Bri Sensley played limited minutes with early foul trouble, the senior made the most of her time on the court with five blocks, four steals, three assists and three rebounds along with four points.
“Defensively Bri is so heady,” Coach Sensley said. “She anticipates well. Credit her energy and effort. She jumped into the passing lanes to spark our (third quarter) run. She had three or four steals in a row.”
After Bri Sensley picked her second foul, Comeaux made her presence felt with 10 points in the second quarter.
“She played with more confidence and composure tonight than I’ve seen,” Carol Sensley said of Comeaux, who made nine of 12 shots from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds with three assists, three steals and three blocks.
Comeaux said the Bears were mentally focused after a pregame team meeting.
“We talked about it before the game,” the junior said. “We had our heads in the game when we came onto the court.”
M’Kiyiah Olivier knocked down 6 of 7 field goals during the second half run. Her sister, Yvette, added four 3’s.
“It makes me very proud because I know we can count on her, even though she’s an eighth-grader,” M’Kiyiah said of Yvette Olivier. “We can count on her for those tough shots. She’s one of the most consistent shooters on the team.”
“We were rushing in the first half,” Coach Sensley added. “I told them we needed to take our time, reverse the basketball, see where the holes are and make the extra pass. We settled in offensively, played with composure and found the open people with passes.”