The Highland Baptist girls cross country team claimed its third straight district championship and the boys won their first district title as the two teams won the District 8-A meet last week.
The HBCS girls won their meet with 19 points as Maegan Champagne won the individual crown over the three mile course in a time of 22 minutes, 27.62 seconds.
Payton Clark was in second place with a time of 23:05.74 seconds and Hilary Hebert was third in 23:12.74.
Also finishing for HBCS wasLillian Nicholson in fourth (23:12.74); Madison Champagne was fifth in 24:56.39; Evie Miller was sixth in 25:25.12 ad Emma Blissett was seventh in 26:05.25.
Covenant Christian finished in second place with 49 points while Vermilion Catholic participated but did not have enough runners to be scored.
In the boys meet, Highland Baptist finished in first with 29 points while Central Catholic was second with 39 points and Covenant Christian was third with 56 points.
Vermilion Catholic did have enough runners finish to have a team score.
Highland’s Shawn Dejean finished first with a time of 20:12.83 on the three-mile course while Colby Abshire was second with a time of 20:13.81 and Meil Mason was third in 20:56.81.
Also finishing for HBCS was Nicko Mason in fourth (21:47.95); J’Von Denton was fifth (22:10.01); Tanner Vicknair was sixth (22:48.04) and Michale LeBlanc was seventh (24:01.44).
Highland Baptist will next compete in the LHSAA State Cross Country meet next week.