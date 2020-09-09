Highland sweeps to win; CHS falls to ED White

Highland Baptist Christian School opened the 2020 volleyball season with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-14 sweep of David Thibodaux STEM Academy on Tuesday.
Leading HBCS were Natalie Broussard with nine aces, three kills and two digs; Marin Barras with eight kills, three aces, three digs and a block; Mia Mitchell with four kills, three digs and two aces; Bri Sensley with 22 assists, three kills, one ace and one dig; Cassi Boudreaux with eight digs; Molly Touchet with one kill, four digs and two aces; Maddie Boles with two kills and two blocks; and Isabelle Breaux with three digs.
Highland plays at Catholic High on Thursday.
EDW 3, CHS 0
E.D. White beat CHS 26-24, 25-20, 25-20 in the Lady Panthers’ season opener.
Hana Maturin had eight kills, nine digs and one assist for CHS. Abigail Richthofen had seven kills, five digs and an ace; Allyson Baquet finished with 10 digs; and Anna Angelle had 21 assists and nine digs.