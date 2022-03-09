Despite a strong showing in the early innings, the Highland Baptist Christian School baseball team couldn’t secure a win against Church Point, losing 9-8 to the visiting Bears.
Strong hitting by Jacob Reaux and Thomas McGuffie gave Highland the lead in the first inning, and the Bears added another three runs in the second inning to bring their lead to six. Church Point took advantage of Highland struggles in the third, fourth and fifth innings to pull ahead. A single run in the sixth inning tied the game for Highland, which pushed the game to extra innings following excellent pitching from Parker Perry.
Unfortunately for Highland, the Bears were unable to overcome Church Point’s lead in the final inning, with three consecutive batters striking out. The loss is the Bears’ third in a row t, dropping their record to 2-5.
Alex Mauney scored three runs for the Bears. Parker Perry (two runs, three RBIs) and Blayde White (one run, two RBIs) also contributed. Alex Mauney pitched three innings for Highland, throwing 44 strikes in 71 pitches and recording two strikeouts. Parker Perry took over on the mound in the fifth inning, throwing 39 strikes in 58 pitches and striking out three batters.
Head coach Greg Lofton said that despite the loss, he is happy with how the Bears are improving this season.
“I think that they did exactly what we’ve been talking about,” he said. “We’ve been starting off on the rough side, we’ve been challenged by things, but they’re starting to see the spark and tonight was a good night to see that. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win, but it’s okay because I’m really happy with the progression that we’re seeing now.”
Highland has a young team this season, and combined with the small pool of students at the school, can mean that players may not have the experience necessary when they come into the team. Lofton said that one of his team’s problems is with their consistency in long games.
“We do have a problem, at times, with long games like this,” he explained. “We kind of lose the gas pedal a little bit, but I think tonight, we could see that there is growth in the team. We just have to continue to work on that growth, stay on the gas pedal, stay in those long games. I get it, some kids nowadays want to just get in and get out, but we have to keep working in these long innings.”
Lofton, who is in his first year as head coach, said that his goal is to use game experience to help build his players up to the varsity level.
“What I’m trying to do for the season is continue to final players that can be a character and a leader who can play in a situation where we need him the most,” he said. “At practice, we talk about what happened in game situations and we work on that. Every time that we challenge ourselves, we see new things. We have a young team, a lot of them are not experienced at the varsity level just yet, but they’re getting there. It's a great opportunity for them to grow.”
Highland will be back in action at home on Friday when they host ESA. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.