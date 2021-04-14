Highland softball team bashes St. Martinville; CHS baseball beats Hanson

ST. MARTINVILLE — Jessica Suire drove in four runs to help the Highland Baptist Christian School Lady Bears bash St. Martinville Senior High School 16-2 in a non-district softball game.
The Lady Bears finished with 11 hits and 14 RBIs and drew nine walks on the day. Suire went 2-for-4 with a sixth-inning triple and scored twice. Dusti Abshire went 2-for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored; Rylee Guthrie went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run; Ava Armentor was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs; Mia Mitchell went1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs; and Lilly Harris went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs.
HBCS scored five runs in the second, then put the game away with a 10-run sixth. Suire, Mitchell, Harris, Abshire and Armentor all had RBIs in the inning.
Armentor also picked up the win, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out eight over six innings in the pitcher’s circle.
Caylie Hebert took the loss, allowing 14 runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Mackenzie Theriot threw the final two-thirds of an inning in relief.
JaMya Duncan led the Lady Tigers Varsity at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Theriot went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Brielle Casey and Alexis Boutte also had hits.
Baseball
Catholic High 5, Hanson 4
The Catholic High School baseball team rallied from a 4-0 deficit after one inning to beat Hanson 5-4 in a non-district baseball game Saturday at CHS.
Hanson scored four times in the top of the first inning with Riley Rodriguez driving in two runs and Jacob Daniel and Andrew Smith also picking up RBIs.
But the CHS pitching staff — Zachery Napier (two innings, one hit, two walks, four unearned runs), Zac Farris (two innings, one hit, three walks, three strikeouts) and Carter Fletcher (three innings, two walks, one strikeout) clamped down after that, with Fletcher earning the win.
The Panthers cut the deficit in half with two runs in the third inning, then scored three in the fifth to take the lead, despite collecting only two hits for the game.
Seegan Segura went 1-for-3 and scored twice for the Panthers and John Cole Broussard was 1-for-1 with two walks, an RBI and a run. Nick Boutte and Trey Delahoussaye each scored a run. The Panthers drew five walks off Hanson pitchers.
Hanson also had only two hits but drew seven walks, including two each by Eugene Foulcard and Collin Faucheaux.
Ethan Judice suffered the loss, allowing five runs — two earned — on two hits with five walks and five strikeouts in five innings. Smith struck out one batter in one inning.