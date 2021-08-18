If there was anyone ever admitted that he was a “Big Ole Lineman” and not an athlete, it’s Highland Baptist’s Rory Rodeaux.
At 5-foot-11 and 330 pounds, he’s not going to be confused for a skill position guy and he’s quite proud to be a lineman.
“I’m a lineman,” he said. “A big boy. A fat boy. One of ‘The Big Uglies,’ and I throw shot put in track as well.”
And he says all of that with a big smile on his face, content to be one of the big boys up front that open the holes for running backs, prevent opposing linemen from getting to his quarterback and on defense, stuffing the run and getting to the opposing quarterback.
“That’s my duties,” Rideaux said. “On defense I have to push the offensive line into the backfield and put pressure on the quarterback and on offense I protect the quarterback and try to clear a way for the running backs.”
But he doesn’t have the glamour position on the offensive line, protecting the quarterback’s blind side. Instead, he protects the front side, the side the quarterback throws from and can see the defensive rush approaching.
“The funny thing is I got to the right side because coach put me there … and I’m not really athletic enough to play the other side,” Rideaux said with a smile, referring back to his “big lineman” image.
“Can I be an athlete?” he asked. “Probably not but I’ll try my best.”
Rideaux said that his spring and summer has been dominated by working out as he grinds his way to get into shape for the season.
The four-year player at Highland said that he had a great 2020 season as he was a first-team All-District selection for the Bears, which is something that he wants to repeat for the 2021 season.
What he’s looking forward to in the fall is the fact that with the graduation of most of Highland’s skill players last year, the Bears are going to be counting on their linemen to take up the slack as there will be more of a run game component to Highland’s offense in 2021.
“We have to grind, we have to pick up the slack,” Rideaux said. “Three yards and a cloud of dust. It works.”
Rideaux’s favorite play from last year occurred in the Central Catholic contest when he got into the backfield and tipped a pass from the CCHS quarterback that ended up being an interception for the Bears.
“I wouldn’t mind getting my own interception this year and score a lineman touchdown in the process,” he added.