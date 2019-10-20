Highland Baptist quarterback Myles Liggans and Westgate defensive back Damarion Davis were the top vote getters for the sixth week of the Haik, Minvielle and Grubbs Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.
Liggans received a whopping 2,046 votes out of a possible 4,754 votes cast (50.6 percent) to edge out Loreauville sophomore Ethan Simon, who received 1,871 votes (39.4 percent).
New Iberia Senior High running back Tyce Fusilier received 601 votes (12.8 percent) while Catholic High quarterback Trey Amos received 227 votes (5.8 percent).
In the Defensive Player of the Week voting, Westgate’s Davis received 1,008 out of a possible 2,976 votes cast (33.6 percent) to claim top honors while New Iberia Senior High defensive end Daqwan Jones received 879 votes (29.5 percent), Erath’s Tucker Derise received 759 votes (25.3 peercent) and Catholic High’s Mason Boutte received 335 votes (11.3 percent). Voting for the seventh week of the season is open. Nominate you choice at the end of this article or send an email to Neal.McClelland at Daily-Iberian,com or Sports at Daily-Iberian.com