Highland’s Liggans honorable mention All-State; Lyddy, Holloway top squad

After shining on the big stage while leading their teams to LHSAA championships, Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy and Oak Grove defensive back Bud Holloway claimed top honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class A All-State Football Team.
Highland Baptist quarterback Myles Liggans was an honorable mention.
Lyddy is the Outstanding Offensive Player. He threw for 3,566 yards and 43 touchdowns on the season and set a state record with 464 yards in Calvary’s 62-41 win over Ouachita Christian in the Division IV state championship game.
Lyddy is joined on the first team by teammates Jordan Wallace, a receiver, and linebacker Dustin Lang.
Holloway was voted the Outstanding Defensive Player. He contributed 44 tackles and 7 interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns for Oak Grove, which won its second straight Class A title with a 33-7 win over Grand Lake.
Holloway led a defense that allowed only 9.5 points per game during the playoffs. Other Oak Grove players on the team are tight end Dalton Allen, offensive lineman Kade Klink, running back Ron Craten, defensive lineman Bryson Baker and linebacker Kaleb Proctor.
Grand Lake’s Jeff Wainwright was picked as the Class A Coach of the Year after guiding the Hornets to the Class A title game. Grand Lake had never advanced past the regional round and had to overcome catastrophic damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, including playing home games 40 miles away from campus.
Hornets’ players on the team are offensive lineman Bryant Williams, defensive back Levi Murrell and kick returner Eli Fountain.