Highland Baptist’s Jarworski Joseph is a serial track winner.
In his freshman and sophomore year at Westgate, he was a highly regarded member of the Tigers track team. Last season, Joseph made the transfer to Highland, where he proceeded to pick up a state title in the boys 400-meters and a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles.
According to Joseph, he wasn't sold on the idea of running track when he arrived at Westgate, but coach Philip Guidry’s demanding style of coaching won him over.
“Coach Guidry came up to me one day and asked me to run track,” Joseph said. “I didn’t think track was for me at first, but I was running close to fifty-eight seconds in the 400-meters as a seventh-grader. He said that he had heard that I was pretty fast. On my first day, he made us compete for a spot, we ran eight two-hundred meter races back to back. I started throwing up and thought that I couldn’t go anymore, but Coach Guidry told me to fight like a man and that’s what I did. Ever since then, I’ve been competing at very high levels.”
Despite earning his place on a track team stacked with talent, Joseph decided to part ways with Westgate and transfer to Highland Baptist in his junior year. He said that the decision was based on the environment he found at Highland, where he felt like he could be himself.
“It was all about the environment at Highland,” he said. “I didn’t really know too many people at first but just going there and doing things with the school made me fall in love with it. They're very non-judgemental, you can be yourself and express yourself the way you want to.”
This year, while battling a hamstring injury that hasn’t quite healed, Joseph finished the 400-meter race in third place, or so he thought. After awarding him the bronze medal, the judges determined that Joseph had committed a lane violation and was disqualified from the event. Despite the jarring news, Joseph seemed at peace with how his high school career ended.
“I’ve never placed below third before in my high school career,” he said. “It’s tough, but I’m humble enough to remember that I’m coming off of a hamstring injury right now. I’m going through the process of getting healthy right now, and some of these guys out here (competing at the state meet) deserve it. Last year’s win was good but that’s in the past. I came out here and did my thing, and that's all I can do.”
It isn’t all over for Joseph though, as the senior has already signed to continue his track career in New Orleans.
“I committed to Dillard university,” he said. “The coach has me listed as a hurdler, so I’m thinking I’ll probably do the 400-meter hurdles. I’ve done the 400-meter hurdles before for summer track and I’m really good at the 300-meter hurdles.”
When asked to reflect on his high school career and what he has learned from it, Joseph said that he has learned to be humble.
“Over the years I learned a lot,” he said. “I learned how to have more respect for myself as an athlete and how to be humble. Starting at the bottom really helps you to realize what it means to reach the top.”