With every game, the magical season for the Highland Baptist Lady Bears continues to grow.
Monday night, Highland played its third District 8-A game of the season when it played host to Covenant Christian.
Behind Marin Barras’ 29 points, Highland rolled past Covenant Christian 62-29 to improve to 19-3 on the season and a perfect 3-0 in district, one-half a game on top of second place teams Hanson and Vermilion Catholic (both 2-0 in district but playing each other tonight at Hanson) and closing in on a 20 win season for the first time in school history.
And head girls basketball coach Carole Sensley is pleased, and a little surprised, that this season has turned into one for the record books.
“Defensively we’ve been playing well and playing hard, keeping the intensity and keeping the focus,” Sensley said. “That’s what I keep telling them, one game at a time. Let’s continue to maintain our defensive intensity and score with the basketball.”
Behind Barras, Jasey Roy and Bri Sensley, the Lady Bears have been blessed with a balanced attack.
“We have a scoring balance,” Sensley said. “Our guard play has picked up lately, which is something that I have been hoping would happen at some point because Marin and Jasey have been carrying us.
“I told out basketball team that for us to become a complete basketball team our bench has to come in and be better and our guard play has to be better and they have done that.
“Marin and Jasey give us that presence, Payton (Clark) comes in and rebounds and then Dusti (Abshire), Bri, Braylie (Derouen) and the rest of the guards have come in hitting some shots. It’s been a good team effort like I keep harping on.”
Against Covenant Christian, Highland took control. early and built a 13-5 first quarter lead and cruised to the win.
Roy finished with 10 points, Abhsire added eight and Bri Sensley finished with seven for Highland,
With the win, Highland improves to 19-3 on the season and the win also sets up a showdown with Vermilion Catholic Friday.
And while VC may been the VC of the recent past this year, the Lady Eagles are 8-15 overall, the HBCS coach knows that the Lady Eagles are going to be a tough opponent and that head coach Kim Guidry is going to pull something out of her bag of tricks.
“They are always a tough team to play but we’re going to do what we do best and play our best in order to have a chance against them,” the HBCS coach said. “All year long I’ve been preaching about the next game being the most important game and Friday night is the next important game.”
Individual statistics for Covenant Christian (6-11, 0-3) were not available.
As for the players, they know that they have the makings of a special season brewing, they just have to keep working on getting better.
“I think that we’re doing good right now,” Roy said. “We’ve been playing together as a team and working as a team and as long as we play as a team and keep together as a team we have a chance to do something special.”
Barras, the junior forward who averages right at a double-double in points and rebounds each game, thinks that this is a special Highland team.
“This season I feel like we’re been pretty good and and I’m just very proud and very happy about how far we have come this season compared to last season,” she said. “I’m not surprised by the success that we’ve had this year because of all the work that we’ve put in.
“Everybody is working hard, everybody is stepping up and you can see the result of all that work.”