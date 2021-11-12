Everyone knew that the Lady Bears would have their work cut out for them if they wanted to make it into the semifinals, needing to upset the No. 1 seed and perennial powerhouse, Metairie Park Country Day.
“When you are playing a number one team, they are expecting to beat us easily. We were like, ‘make them try to beat us’ and then, when we realized that this is the way that you can actually win, we came in with a specific strategy,” said Highland coach Brigette Boudreaux.
Despite what the matchup may have looked like on paper, the Lady Bears impressed everyone with their tenacity and heart, losing the game after three grueling sets (17-25, 10-25, 15-25).
“We came in with a strategy to try to get them out of system, get around the big blocker (Cajun’s MB Ellen Schneider) when she was in the front row, and attack the ball when she was in the back row. We were doing it really well in the first set, but I think our girls were letting their emotions get to them.”
Led by their star setter/outside hitter Bri Sensley, Highland put on a first set showcase, trading point for point with the best the Cajuns could muster.
Unfortunately, the Lady Bears began to run into problems in the second set. According to Boudreaux, the Lady Bears struggled to stick to their game plan. “When you get frustrated, it’s easy to make mistakes over and over.”
“When they started making adjustments and no matter what, can get the ball to (Schneider), it’s kind of hard to defend.”
The Lady Bears were difficult to contend with in their own right. Sensley managed four kills, seven assists, and nine digs. Maddy Boles (4 kills), Lydi Landry (8 assists), and Cassi Boudreaux (9 digs) also impressed.
In front of a packed fan section, the Lady Bears were able to walk off the court with their head held high. “It was a lot of fun. It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but we played our best and left it all on the floor,” said Sensley.
“We were looking for a miracle season, but I’m not disappointed in how the girl’s played. We made them earn every point,” remarked Boudreaux.
ESA 3, Central Catholic 0
Episcopal School of Acadiana beat Central Catholic in a three set sweep Thursday in the Division V quarterfinals, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23.
Peyton Stokley (12 kills, 13 assists), Anna Breaux (2 aces, 13 assists), Graycee Cline (2 aces, 9 digs), and Eleanor Cowan (4 blocks) led the Lady Falcons to victory.
ESA will face No. 2 seed Westminster Christian in the semifinals today at 10 a.m. at the Cajundome.