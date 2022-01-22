After dropping a District 8-A game to Vermilion Catholic Friday night, the Highland Baptist Bears came back less than 24 hours later and held off St. Edmund for a 67-61 win that improved HBCS to 6-14 overall with two big district games this week, at Hanson Tuesday and host to Central Catholic Friday.
Ty Olivier led a trio of Bears in double-figures with 23 points. Parker Perry finished with 13 points and Carroll Olivier added 12 in the win.
"We needed this win," HBCS coach Colby Batiste said. "It was a makeup game for us and we needed this game for a great opportunity to get some playing time for our younger guys.
"Back-to-backs are tough. We played VC Friday and we played them down to the wire. Our guys gave it everything they had and for them to come back and get a win is big. We’re challenging them to understand that sometimes you are going to have to play two, three days in a row so you have to be able to come back and be consistent, not too high or too low."
Highland took the early lead against St. Edmund but could’t put the Blue Jays away until late.
It was always around a 5- or 6-point lead for most of the game, and the visitors from Eunice were able to cut the lead to 3 points about five times in the contest.
Jay Lavergne led SEH with 14 points.
"I probably get about six, seven hours of sleep and then it's back to watching film to get ready for Hanson Tuesday and Central Catholic Friday," Batiste said.