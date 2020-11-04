Highland opens playoffs with win; five other area teams earn bids

Marin Barras reaches 1000 career kills and Highland Baptist beat Houma Christian 3-0 in a Division V volleyball bi-district playoff match Tuesday.
Highland won 25-15,25-4, 25-6 to advance to a second-round match with ESA Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Highland Baptist. HBCS (15-7) is the No. 8 seed in Division V and ESA (10-7) is seeded ninth.
Barras had 13 kills, three digs and one ace for the Lady Bears. Madison Boles had seven kills and two blocks; Bri Sensley had 20 assists, fives aces and three digs; Mia Mitchell had seven digs and four kills; Cassi Boudreaux had four digs and two aces; Isabelle Breaux had four digs and one ace; and Natalie Broussard had four digs, one block and one kill
Playoffs Set
Four other Teche Area teams also earned playoff bids, bringing the total to six.
In Division III, St. Martinville (7-11) is seeded 23rd and travels to No. 10 Morgan City (13-12).
In Division IV, No. 6 seed Catholic High (15-7) is set to play host to No. 27 Springfield (9-12) today. Delcambre (5-13), the No. 24 seed, travels to No. 9 seed Dunham (16-9). West St. Mary (11-6) is seeded 23rd and travels to No. 10 Lafayette Christian (14-5).