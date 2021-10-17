ABBEVILLE — Friday’s District 8-A battle between Highland Baptist and Vermilion Catholic was billed as an offensive showdown between two offenses that could put points on the board.
Vermilion Catholic did its part, scoring 40 points.
Highland’s offense showed up, just not how anyone expected.
The Bears had their chances, including a drive that ended inside the VC 5-yard line, but Highland couldn’t get the ball in the end zone and the Eagles came away with a 40-0 win to move to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in district. Highland fell to 4-3 and 1-1.
“We had two drives in the first half that ended inside the 20 and one that ended inside the 5 and we came way with zero points,” HBCS coach Rick Hutson said. “It was the same thing that happened to us last week but we were on the good side last week.
“Anything we get into the red zone against a team like that, we have to come away with 7 points. They hit us with a lot of big plays tonight.”
Three of the six Vermilion Catholic touchdowns were from distances greater than 40 yards and two other touchdowns were greater than 10 yards.
All in all, the Eagles rolled up more than 450 yards of offense in the game.
“Their speed concerned me going into the ball game,” Hutson said. “And the didn’t disappoint.”
Highland, meanwhile, struggled on offense as the Bears only had 159 total yards of offense in the game and star running back Jaworski Joseph was held to 16 rushing yards.
“We practiced all week to stop him,” VC linebacker Ashton Belaire said. “We made sure to keep him contained all night.”
It was the first time that Highland has been shut out since losing to Grand Lake 42-0 in the third week of the 2019 season.
Now the Bears have a short week to get ready to go on the road again at Hanson (4-3, 0-2) Thursday night.
“All we can do is get ready for next week,” Hutson said. “Same as if we won the game 40-0. We can’t do anything about this game.
“They have a good program. They have a good coach. They lost to a (Class) 3A team (Erath) by two points. They played a really tough schedule and beat a really good Ascension Catholic team this year. They are a good football team and we did play well enough to be as competitive as we needed to be tonight.”
J’Von Denton led Highland with 60 yard rushing and Charles Dartez added 14 yards rushing.