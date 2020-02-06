Highland loses playoff, celebrates season

YOUNGSVILLE — Highland Baptist was eliminated in the first round of the Division IV girls soccer playoffs 8-0 by Ascension Episcopal on the road Thursday, but the loss didn’t take anything away from a successful debut varsity season for the Lady Bears.
“It feels amazing that we made the playoffs,” Highland head coach Katrina McDaniel said.
“Even though we didn’t come out with a win tonight, honestly it was a blessing and a great opportunity for these girls. We’re a first-year varsity program, a new team with a new coach.”
After answering a couple of post-game questions, the Highland head coach was overcome with emotion.
“It’s just a breathtaking moment for us,” she said after a pause. “We had a lot of teamwork and positivity. The girls worked well with each other.”
Despite the lopsided final score, 12th-seeded AES (11-10-0) led only 2-0 until four minutes remained in the first half.
Highland goalkeeper Alix Berard turned away numerous early shots from the Blue Gators.
“She did very well,” McDaniel said. “Alix is only an eighth-grader. She’s very young and is definitely going to be a phenomenal player.”
The Lady Bears will lose only two seniors from this year’s team in Payton Clark and Elaina Moore.
Clark and junior Dusti Abshire were tireless workers playing key roles on both the soccer team and the fifth-ranked basketball team, which boasts a 23-3 record.
“Clark was one of my players, along with Madison and Maegan Champagne, Sam Taylor and Dusti,” their coach said. “Following the game tonight, we talked about our growth heading into next year.
“We should make the playoffs again. I feel like we have room for growth. We’re a young team and a young program. This was my first time coaching at the high school level.”
The bulk of the Lady Bears’ star players will be back to lead next year’s efforts.
“My top offensive threat was sophomore forward Madison Champagne,” McDaniel said. “Our top defensive players were junior Molly Touchet and sophomore Ellie Broussard.”
McDaniel reiterated that her young team didn’t back down from the physically-larger, more experienced AES club.
“I liked how we competed,” she said. “Once they got some scores on us, we got a little down on ourselves. We’re still learning, and we have four or five eighth-graders and two seventh-graders.”
The Lady Bears were the No. 21 seed in Division IV and completed the season with a 9-6-4 record.