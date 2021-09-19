Highland, Loreauville claim road wins; CHS edged 17-13

Jarworski Joseph rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns to help power the Highland Baptist Christian School Bears to a 14-10 win over St. John Friday in Plaquemine.
Joseph opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 47-yard run. The point-after by Parker Perry gave HBCS a 7-0 lead.
St. John answered later in the period with a 71-yard quarterback scramble from Maddox Bennett, who finished the game with 123 yards on 12 totes. The PAT by Charlie Guidry knotted the score at 7-all.
Guidr’s field goal in the third quarter gave the Eagles a 10-3 lead heading into the fourth period, but Joseph’s 22-yard TD run in the final quarter gave Highland the lead for good.
Bennett also threw for 122 yards, completing 12 of 23 attempts, but was intercepted once. Andrew Kleinpeter added 64 yards on 12 carries for St. John.
Highland Baptist (2-1) plays host to Beekman Charter School Friday in a non-district game.
St. Paul’s 17, Catholic High 13
St. Paul’s scored two second-quarter touchdowns to beat Catholic High in a non-district football game Friday night in Covington.
The Wolves () took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a 26-yard Drew Talley field goal after St. Paul’s recovered a fumbled snap by the Panthers.
KK Reno gave CHS (2-1) the lead at 6-3 on a quarterback sneak in the second quarter, but the point-after try was blocked.
With under two minutes left in the half, a 79-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Grant Billson to Nathan Vitale gave the Wolves the lead for good at 10-6. Another CHS fumble set up a five-yard touchdown run by Ben Knobloch with less than a minute left in the half.
Austin scored on a two-yard run late in the third quarter to wrap up the scoring for both teams.
Austin rushed for 62 yards on 16 carries.
CHS opens District 7-A play Thursday at Delcambre.
Loreauville 41, Kinder 8
For the second time in three weeks the Loreauville Tigers scored 41 points to claim a non-district win, this time beating the team that had eliminated them from the playoffs the year before.
Calep Jacob threw for 119 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 106 yards and three TDs on eight rushes to power the Tigers (3-0), who also got 111 yards on 10 carries from Evan Simon and 71 yards and a touchdown on seven runs by Ethan Simon. Joshua Polk also ran for a touchdown. Collin Jacob led the Tigers with three catches for 100 yards and a TD.
Loreauville outgained the Yellow Jackets by more than 100 yards, 413 to 312, including a 294-271 edge in rushing.
James Roberts led KHS with 106 yards on 10 carries and Donte Botley scored on a 20-yard carry in the fourth quarter to prevent the Jackets from being shut out.
LHS built a 34-0 lead before Kinder got into the end zone.
The Tigers led 7-0 after one quarter and 21-0 at half, then extended that to 28-0 after three quarters. Logan Templet went 5-for-6 on extra points for Loreauville.
The Tigers open District 7-2A play Friday at Franklin.