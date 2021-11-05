For the second time in three years, the Highland Baptist volleyball team has reached the state tournament.
Thursday at HBCS, coach Brigette Boudreaux’s No. 8 Lady Bears ousted No. 9 Ascension Catholic 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 27-25 in a second round Division V playoff game.
The Lady Bears (21-21) will next face No. 1 Metairie Park Country Day (28-7) in the quarterfinals Tuesday at the Cajundome.
“I’m very excited, especially for my seniors,” Boudreaux said. “They’ve been with me since the eighth grade. For them to be able to pull this off and go to state … it’s really special.”
In 2019, the Lady Bears reached the semifinals as a No. 11 seed. Metairie Park Country Day has won the Division V state championship each of the last five years. The Lady Cajuns were the number one seed in each year except for 2016 when they were No. 2.
Bri Sensley set up Maddy Boles for a kill for match point against Ascension Catholic, which led 24-22 before the Lady Bears rallied.
Our girls have been playing catch-up in a lot of games this season,” Boudreaux said. “They are experienced in playing every point. They’ve dug themselves holes, had to come back and fight for every point, and they knew they could do it again.”
Sensley finished with 18 kills, 21 assists, 19 digs and two aces. Boles had 19 kills, three blocks and six digs.
“Bri and Maddy really pounded the ball hard, and our other hitters found the holes,” Boudreaux said. “Bri’s aggressive serving helped us, as well as her ability to play under control. She’s been to state before, so she knows what it takes.
“She’s under control, yet competitive and intense at the same time. Maddie sat in the stands at state. She knew how badly she wanted to get there and was going to do whatever it takes.”
Lydi Landry served up 27 assists with six digs. Cassi Boudreaux (14 digs, two aces), Maggie Mitchell (16 digs, two aces), Mindy Charpentier (18 digs), Bella Breaux (3 kills), Rylee Guthrie (8 kills), Najah Johnson (four kills) and Ava Armentor (two kills) also contributed to the win.
“Ascension Catholic served aggressively at us,” Boudreaux said. “They hit some hard spots that made it more difficult for us to run our offense, but our girls stepped up. We passed well. We played defense well. When you do that, it makes things easier on your setters.”
“It was tough but we pulled through,” Sensley said. “As I said before, I knew we could do it if we played together as a team. Anything is possible when you play together.”
When asked about playing from behind, Sensley said, “I encourage the others and lift them up because once we get back on a roll, we’re unbeatable. Tonight, it came down to who was more focused and who wanted it more, and we went out and got it.”