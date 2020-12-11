Highland Baptist got a game-sealing layup in traffic from freshman Parker Perry after Delcambre had rallied to catch the Bears, helping HBCS to a 60-57 non-district boys’ basketball win Thursday.
The shot by Perry with a few seconds remaining came after the visiting Panthers had “shot a whole bunch of free throws to catch up,” HBCS coach Kaleb Gardner said. “At the end they took the lead, and we responded well.”
Gardner said Myles Liggans, who finished with a team-high 18 points, and Johnny Clark, who added 11, were outstanding on defense and rebounding for the Bears, who improved to 3-0.
Ty Olivier had 13 points, Keelan Preston had 8 and Perry finished with 7.
Delcambre’s Thomas Jones III had 27 points to lead all scorers. Morris Cole had 18 and Caylond Torres added 6.
Highland led 19-14 after one quarter and 33-29 at halftime. The game was tied at 46 after three quarters.
Highland travels to Beau Chene Tuesday for a non-district game.
Alexandria 70, St. Martinville 63
ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria built a 38-25 halftime lead in beating St. Martinville Senior High 70-63 in a non-district boys’ basketball game Tuesday.
Mitchell Easley had 22 points, Noah Jones hit five 3-point baskets and scored 19 points and Robert Drakes added 16 points for the Trojans.
St. Martinville outscored Alexandria 24-20 in the third quarter and 14-12 in the fourth but couldn’t overcome the 13-point halftime deficit.
Datayvious Gabriel had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Tigers. Andrew Savoy added 12 points, going 4-for-4 at the foul line, and Jalen Mitchell added 10 points for SMSH. Jayvyn Duncan scored all 9 of his points on 3-point shots in helping St. Martinville hit nine 3-pointers on the night.
Girls’ Basketball
Franklin 40, Northside 38
FRANKLIN — Monica Druilhet scored her only two points on a pair of free throws to win the game and Amari Butler and Rontrinia Hawkins each scored 16 points to lead Franklin to a thrilling win over Northside Tuesday.
Makhia Fernadez added 9 points for the Lady Hornets, who trailed 14-8 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime before rallying for a 35-34 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Franklin plays host to Abbeville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.