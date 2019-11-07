Highland headed to state tournament

CROWLEY — Behind the play of Marin Barras and the serving of Mindy Charpentier, the No. 11 seed Highland Baptist Lady Bears stunned No. 6 seed Northside Christian 25-22, 25-27, 25-12, 19-25, 15-7 Thursday to advance to the LHSAA State Volleyball Tournament for the first time in school history.
“We set a goal to get to the state tournament this year and now that we’re in it, we’re going to go for it,” HBCS volleyball coach Brigette Boudreaux said.
One day after beating Crescent City in the first round of the Division V playoffs, the Lady Bears went on the road to Crowley to face Northside Christian.
With the win, Highland will face the winner of today’s contest between Academy of the Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau and Evangel Christian in the quarterfinals Thursday at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
“I assume that we’re going to face ASH in the quarterfinals,” Boudreaux said. “We match up with them well and we think that we can get the win and get to the semifinals, where we would most likely face Central Catholic.
“They are a district rival of ours and we played them in a close game during the regular season.”
In other second round games, in Division V, ESA will play host to St. John of Plaquemine today for berth in the quarterfinals at the state tournament while in Division IV, the Catholic High Lady Panthers travel to Crowley to face nemesis Notre Dame in the second round with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals at the state tournament next week.
The state tournament goes from Thursday thru Saturday.