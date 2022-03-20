Purchase Access

Highland, Hanson and Centerville basketball teams were honored on the

8-A All-District Team

Boys Basketball

First Team

Riley Rodriguez, #3, Sr., Hanson Memorial

Second Team

Carrol Olivier, #3, Sr., Highland Baptist

Jacob Daniel, #11, Sr., Hanson Memorial

Honorable Mention

Milton Shexnider, #23, Jr., Centerville

Ty Olivier, #21, So., Highland Baptist

Parker Perry, #10, So., Highland Baptist

Gabe Baker, #1, Jr., Hanson Memorial

Camden Dooley, #24, Sr., Centerville

Garret Barras, Highland Baptist

Jakylon Gunner, #1, Sr., Centerville

Jaylen Washington, #5, Fr., Centerville

Jakylyn Payton, #3, Jr., Centerville

Defensive Team

Jakylyn Payton, #3, Jr., Centerville

Eugene Foulcard, #5, Jr., Hanson Memorial

Bronson Charles, #20, Jr., Highland Baptist

Girls Basketball

MVP — M’Kiyiah Olivier, Highland Baptist

Coach of the Year — Carol Sensley, Highland Baptist

First Team

M’Kiyiah Olivier, #5, So., Highland Baptist

Bri Sensley, #4, Sr., Highland Baptist

Second Team

Kiara Comeaux, #1, Jr., Highland Baptist

Hillary Pillaro, #21, Jr., Hanson Memorial

Defensive Team

Ja’Maris Kennedy, Centerville

Kinsley King, Hanson Memorial

Bri Sensley, Highland Baptist

Honorable Mention

Centerville: Ja’Maris Kennedy

Hanson: Miya Hidalgo, Madi St. Blanc, Celia Bishop, Riley Trahan

Highland Baptist: Yvette Olivier, Kylee Johnson

Academic All-District

Centerville: Kayla Businelle, Ja’Maris Kennedy, Ne’Ah Gunner, Jai Shaylyn Diggs, Alexa Mendoza, Nyla Stevenson, Trinajah Williams

Hanson: Avery Adams, Celia Bishop, Madelyn Compton, Bella Hidalgo, Miya Hidalgo, Kinsley King, Madi Parro, Hilary Pillaro, Loriana St. Blanc, Madi St. Blanc, Riley Trahan, Madelyn Trosclair

Highland Baptist: Bri Sensley, Kylee Johnson, Kiara Comeaux, M’Kiyiah Olivier, Ashleigh Colson, Yvette Olivier Addisen Yates, Maddison Clark, Samantha Taylor



