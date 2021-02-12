Both New Iberia Senior High head boys basketball coach Todd Russ and Highland Baptist head boys basketball coach Kaleb Gardner had certain expectations as the Bears traveled across town to face the Yellow Jackets Thursday night in a non-district matchup.
At the end, one coach was satisfied with how his team played in the Jackets 77-42 win, the other, not so much.
Gardner came into the game hoping that his team would stay close to NISH and give his team some much-needed exposure to a top quality team and confidence as the Bears get ready for the Division IV playoffs in two weeks.
And for a half, Highland hung tough with NISH and battled the Jackets and trailed 28-18 at the break.
“I think so,” Gardner said. “NISH hits the 3-ball exceptionally well and they did so tonight and hit some pretty incredible shots.
“I was hoping for the opportunity to compete. NISH is an elite team and I’m proud of the way my guys fought. Again it’s tough to beat a team that shoots as many 3’s as they do. I wasn’t sure of the number they hit, but it was a lot. You take away some of those 3’s and I think that we competed well against them.”
NISH hit 13 3-pointers in the game, two off the school record.
In the end, Gardner felt that this game helped his team as the prepare for the playoffs.
“They are an elite program and we’re trying to get to that level,” the HBCS coach said. “This was a good measuring stick for us.”
NISH coach Todd Russ, on the other hand, was not really pleased with his team after the win.
“I wanted to see if we were going to play our brand of ball,” the NISH coach said. “I wanted to see if guys were going to motivate themselves and push themselves and challenge themselves to get ready physically and mentally to play and I was disappointed.
“It’s no offemne to our opponent. I thought Highland did a great job. I will admit that they were a lot better than I anticipated. They have some kids who can play.”
But his own team’s play still left Russ disappointed.
“From my perspective, we did not perform,” Russ said. “Not all of the guys, but we didn’t give the effort that we needed to give.”
The NISH coach also said that his team wasn’t looking ahead to Saturday’s game with cross-town rival Westgate.
“People who don’t know our program, don’t quite know that we all work as one,” Russ said. “The guys admitted that because I wasn’t working the way I normally do, that they didn’t perform the way they were expected to. So when people see me moving around and fussing on the sideline, the guys understand why and they know what is expected of them and what they can expect from me.
“So I have to own my part in why we were a little flat. It was more that than looking ahead to Saturday.”
Brennan Chatman had 19 points, including six 3-pointers for NISH. Wayne Randle added 14 points.
Myles Liggans led HBCS with 18 points and Keelan Preston had 10 points for the Bears. Highland travels to Hanson today and plays host to Loreauville Saturday.