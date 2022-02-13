The Highland Baptist Lady Bears secured the outright District 8-A girls’ basketball title on Friday, defeating Hanson Memorial 42-35 to move to 23-5 overall and 8-1 in district.
Highland also celebrated senior night for both basketball teams. Boys seniors honored were manager Rory Rideaux, Kevin Sutton, Drake Turner and Carroll Olivier Jr. Girls seniors honored were: Xaria August, Kylie Johnson and Bri Sensley.
The Lady Bears established their lead early, outscoring Hanson 15-10 in the first quarter before establishing a 10 point lead that would last until late in the fourth quarter. A late surge from Hanson put pressure on Highland, but the Lady Bears demonstrated their playoff mentality and worked the clock to see out the win.
Kiara Comeaux and M’Kiyah Olivier each scored 10 points. Yvette Olivier (9 points) and Bri Sensley (7 points) also contributed to the win.
Highland head coach Carol Sensley praised her team’s defensive performance.
“We just kind of wanted to let our defense be our offense and let the defense control the tempo,” Sensley said. “(Hanson) handled the pressure well, they did a good job and challenged us.”
Sensley said her team discussed how to handle the pressure from Hanson and how to be mentally tough.
“Going in, we talked about making sure that we were composed,” she said. “It’s a game of runs, and we talked about what needed to take place when they make a run, because they are going to make a run and we knew that rebounding and free throws were going to be two important factors to that.
“I thought we found the open person, we passed the ball extremely well. I thought that we came out tight early on, but in the third quarter we kind of settled in and did what we needed to do. We kind of talked about this being a playoff atmosphere and talked about how games are going to be a lot closer. We can’t look for these big blowouts, because everybody now is kind of in that tournament mindset. I told them that our focus and our maturity as a basketball team is going to have to set in and, again, we’re going to go through some adversity on the floor. They may make a run, they may even go up on that run, but we have to be able to handle that and be composed and execute our offense and set the tone defensively.
“Credit to Hanson, they executed well and did what they needed to do. This game was a lot closer than what that score indicated.”
Sensley said the win was especially sweet, not just because her team secured the district championship, but because it was senior night.
“It’s extra special being that I have a daughter that is a senior, but not just for her, for the other two seniors that have been with me for six years,” the coach said. “I’m just so thankful and blessed to have such a good group of girls, and these seniors are good leaders and I’m proud of this team.”
Having finished the regular season, Highland now turns its attention to the playoffs. Playoff pairings are scheduled to be released on Monday.
Highland 54, Hanson 63
The Highland boys’ basketball team lost to Hanson Memorial on Friday. The Bears are now 7-19 overall and 2-4 in district play.
Carroll Olivier, Jr. and Parker Perry each scored 22 points against Hanson.
Highland still has two games to play in the regular season. The Bears will return to the court on Tuesday when they host district opponent Central Catholic.