Highland girls stay unbeaten with win over Erath

The Highland Baptist Christian School softball team stayed unbeaten on the season, improving to a 6-0 record with a 12-1 win over Erath on Thursday.
Ava Armentor allowed one run and struck out nine from the pitching circle and Rylee Guthree homered while maintaining a .700-plus batting average. HBCS led 2-0 after Guthrie’s homer in the first and 9-0 before Erath scored on a Courtney Dubois sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.
Highland ended the game with a two-run Armentor home run after a walk to Guthrie.
The Lady Bears are off to the best start in program history.
Guthrie went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, five RBIs and three runs. Bella Breaux went 3-for-4 with three runs for the Lady Bears. Marin Barras was 2-for-3 with a double and a run; Armentor went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, four RBIs and a run; and Dusti Abshire went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.
Highland Baptist 7, Houma Christian 3
The Lady Bears led 3-0 after one inning, then after surrendering two runs in the fourth tacked on three more in the top of the fifth to stretch the lead again.
Jessica Suire led HBCS at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and a triple. Mia Mitchell and Armentor each drove in two runs, and Armentor also pitched a complete game for the win, allowing three runs and striking out nine.
Jadyn Yesso went 2-for-2 for the Lady Warriors and Destiny Pierce was 2-for-4.
Highland Baptist 22, Franklin 0
On March 17, Bella Breaux pitched a shutout, allowing one hit and striking out six in a 10-run-rule game.
HBCS crossed home plate 16 times in the first inning. Breaux and Abshire each had four hits to pace HBCS.
“I challenged our team to bring the energy early and they certainly did that today,” head coach Brian Pontiff said.
Highland Baptist 17, Vermilion Catholic 2
On March 15, Guthrie had three hits and drove in five runs to lead Highland past Vermilion Catholic, including a grand slam in the fourth inning.
VC led 2-1 in the first inning.
Armentor earned the win, giving up two runs on one hit with four strikeouts.
The Lady Bears piled up 15 hits with Barras, Guthrie, Breaux, Mitchell and Suire each having multiple hits. Guthrie and Barras each had three hits.
HIghland Baptist 5, Westminster Christian 3
On March 13, Highland rallied after falling behind 3-0 in the first inning on a Maddie Winston homer to center field, a double by Blaykelyn Romero and a homer by Samantha Turnage.
Suire tripled and scored on a wild pitch, Abshire had three hits and an RBI and Guthrie had two hits and scored a run.
Armentor got the win, allowing no runs after the first inning and striking out seven while scattering six hits.