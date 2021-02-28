Thursday night, the Highland Baptist Lady Bear basketball team made history by beating Opelousas Catholic to advance to the LHSAA Ladies Top 28 State Basketball Tournament for the first time in school history.
Monday at Noon, No. 2 seed Highland will take on No. 3 seed Cedar Creek in the Division IV semifinals at SLU’s University Center.
Historical significance aside, a pair of Highland seniors, center Marin Barras and guard Dusti Abshire, are ready for the spotlight to show the state, and whoever else may be watching, just how good the program is and how far it has come in its brief history.
“I’m feeling good about it,” Barras said. “Our team has been doing really well and now we get to show what Highland has to offer.”
For the Lady Bears’ first foray at the state tournament, their opponent is one that they are familiar with.
Highland went to Cedar Creek in the Division IV quarterfinals last year and stayed with the Lady Cougars for three quarters before Cedar Creek was able to pull way in the final period for a 54-44 win.
“We owe it to them,” Barras said. “We played even with them for three quarters and in the last quarter they were able to pull ahead. But things are going to be different this time.”
HBCS head coach Carole Sensley knows that last year’s game is going to be a big influence on Monday’s contest.
“How could it not be?” Sensley said. “I know that our girls are going to remember it. They are going to remember it. It definitely affect things. But as they say, this is a different season and they are a different team and we are a different team. So it’s going to be a different game this time around.”
One of the big things about the game is the fact that it is a noon tip-off, something Highland hasn’t experienced since maybe December when it played in a tournament.
“I don’t think that’s going to really affect us,” Barras said. “We’ll be able to have breakfast, wake up a little bit and then warm up because we know what we need to do.”
Sensley is also not too worried about the noon tipoff
“We’ve been in school and they are used to getting up early,” Sensley said. “We’re going to treat it like a school day. We’ll get them up early, get some breakfast in them and get to the coliseum early. Maybe it won’t be so bad because they won’t have to wait around all day to play so the nerves won’t be so bad.”
Abshire has been part of the Highland basketball team since eighth grade and in her five years, this is what she’s been working hard for.
“We’ve all been working towards this all this time,” she said. “Now that it’s here, it’s something that we can all be proud of.”
And no bright lights, big city syndrome either.
“I don’t think it’s going to affect us,” Abshire said. “I think we’re ready for this. I t don’t think that we’re nervous at all. We’re taking it as just another game, even though it’s Cedar Creek that we’re playing.”
And what of the feeling to look ahead to the championship game?
“Oh, it’s there,” Barras said. “You can’t help but want to look ahead. But we know that we need to win this game first before we can even think about that.”
Sensley agreed.
“We’ve told them all year that the only game is the next game,” the HBCS coach said. “And we’ve told them, there is not next game if we lose this game. So I think that we’ll be ready to play this game Monday.”