History.
HIS-TOR-EEE.
It was on display Thursday night as the Highland Baptist Lady Bears basketball team became the first in school history to qualify for the LHSAAA Ladies Top 28 State Basketball Tournament with a 51-29 win over Opelousas Catholic.
“Kt’s amazing, It’s so amazing,” HBCS senior Marin Barras said. “We’re going. We’re finally going.”
After falling short last season against Cedar Creek in the quarterfinals, Highland broke through this year as Barras scored 18 points and M’kiyah Olivier added 10 points as No. 2 seed Highland jumped out to an early lead and held off several charges from No. 7 seed OCHS to post the historic win.
“It was sort of a wresting match in the post,” Barras said. “They had that big girl and she was boxing me out and playing good defense and I had to fight hard.
“It was good. It was fun. It was one of the best team games we had played this season yet.”
With the win, Highland advances to the Division IV semifinals next week at Southeastern Louisiana University against the winner of No. 3 seed Cedar Creek and No. 6 seed St. John. Game date and time has not yet been determined but the semifinals are set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the University Center.
“This is history in the making,” HBCS girls coach Carol Sensley said. “I am just so proud of of this Lady Bear basketball team that has weathered storms and pulled together and made a commitment to do the big things and the little things and did all the tangibles and intangibles and trusted one another and believed in one another to get to this point and what they have accomplished.
“But I told them we’re not done yet.”
Sensley, Barras and guard Dusti Abshire all said the team has a lot of chemistry which is a big part of the success so far.
“We love each other and play for each other,” Barras said. “We’re all in this together and we all celebrate the success together.”
“It’s an incredible feeling,” Abshire said. “I knew that we could dod this. It was a tough game but together we found weaknesses in them that we were able to take advantage of and we were mature enough to be able to handle the ball and not make mistakes.”
Highland jumped out to an 8-1 lead to start the game, and led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter after holding off one Opelousas Catholic run. HBCS led 33-23 at halftime after holding off a second OCHS charge and then held the Lady Vikings to 4 points in the second half to pull away for the win.
“We wanted to push the ball and get them into an uptempo game,” Sensley said. “And we were able to do that. Defensively, we were able to stop what they like to do and not allow them to push the ball and shoot from outside. Our defense really stepped up tonight against them.”
Brailey Major led the Lady Vikings with 12 points but the next highest scorer had 9 for the Lady Vikings.
“Now we did make some mistakes and we have some things that we can correct,” Sensley said. “But we’re in the semifinals and these girls did something amazing tonight.”
“First time at the state tournament,” Barras said. “I’m glad that all of us as a team can experience this together. Two down, next game up.”