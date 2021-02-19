Highland girls head local playoff contingent

Six Teche Area girls’ basketball teams earned playoff bids this week, led by the No. 2 seed in the Division IV select school bracket, Highland Baptist Christian School.
Two of Highland’s District 8-A rivals — No. 9 seed Hanson Memorial School in Division IV and No. 21 seed Centerville in Class A — join the Lady Bears in the postseason.
Also earning playoff bids were three teams from District 7-2A — No. 6 seed Franklin Senior High and No. 31 seed West St. Mary in Class 2A and No. 12 seed Catholic High School in Division III.
Westgate is the No. 23 seed in Class 4A, wrapping up the area contingent.
Opening round games in the non-select classifications (B through 5A) must be played by Saturday. The select divisions (I-V) open with the regional round that must be played by Monday.
Highland Baptist (20-4) takes on No. 15 seed Central Catholic (5-10), a District 8-A rival, at 6:30 p.m. Monday in a regional playoff game.
Hanson (14-6) travels to No. 8 St. Edmund (14-7) at 6 p.m. Monday for a regional playoff.
Centerville (3-16) travels to Ruston to face No. 12 seed Lincoln Preparatory School (7-9) at the New Living Word school in a Class A bi-district playoff at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Catholic High School (9-13) travels to New Orleans to face No. 5 Isidore Newman (14-7). No game time had been reported.
In the 2A bracket, Franklin (10-4) is scheduled to face No. 27 Vinton (8-11) at 6 p.m. today.
West St. Mary (10-8) was scheduled to play at No. 2 Amite (22-2) on Thursday.
Westgate (7-14) was scheduled to travel to No. 10 Belle Chasse (13-3) tonight at 6 p.m. in a 4A playoff game.
The top seeds in each classification were Ponchatoula (26-0) in Class 5A, LaGrange (21-1) in Class 4A, Madison Prep (15-6) in Class 3A, Doyle (23-4) in Class 2A, East Iberville (20-6) in Class A, Hathaway (20-3) in Class B and Gibsland-Coleman (14-3) in Class C. Because of smaller numbers of schools in the lower classifications, 24 teams earned bids in Classes A and B, and 16 in Class C.
The top teams in the select divisions were Mt. Carmel (21-5) in Division I, St. Louis Catholic (26-1) in Division II, Lafayette Christian (17-5) in Division III, Ouachita Christian (25-2) in Division IV and University Academy of Central Louisiana (16-3) in Division V.
There were eight teams qualified for the playoffs in Division I, 16 in divisions II and IV, 14 in Division III and six in Division V.