The Highland Baptist Christian School boys and girls track teams hosted the district 5-1A and District 8-1A championship meet on Tuesday, with the Lady Bears finishing the day with another district championship and the boys picking up a second place finish behind Hanson Memorial.
In boys District 8-1A, Hanson Memorial swept the competition with a combined 205 points. Highland Baptist (112 points) and Covenant Christian (111 points) round out the top three spots. Westminster put in a dominant performance to take the top spot in boys district 5-1A with 171 points. Catholic of Point Coupee (106 points) and North Central (63 points) also finished in the top three.
In girls District 8-1A, Highland placed first with 151 points. Vermilion Catholic (124 points) and Hanson Memorial (99 points) round out the top spots. Westminster secured their sweep of district 8-1A with a girls team score of 180 points, followed by Catholic of Point Coupee (119 points) and North Central (68 points).
In each event, the top four athletes move on to the regional meet, which will be held at New Iberia Senior High School on Tuesday, April 26. The top three competitors in each event received awards, along with the top boys and girls performers for both the field and track events.
Highland’s Bri Sensley found success in multiple events, placing first in the triple jump (34-07.25), long jump (16-06.25) and the 4x400m relay (4:36.58). Sensley said that her performances so far this season have been inconsistent, so to advance in multiple events does wonders for her confidence.
“It gave me a big confidence boost because it had kind of been rocky, but the adrenaline and everything was running and I just went out there and killed it,” she said.
Sensley is one of multiple Highland athletes who compete in both track and field events, though she does say that she prefers it when she competes as an individual.
“I prefer individual field events because it’s something that I’ve always done,” she explained. “I’ve always done triple jump and long jump, so I kind of know how I should perform, but it’s always fun to compete with the team in the running events.”
One of Sensley’s biggest fans was in attendance at the meet, her father Tim Sensley, who is also the principal at Highland Baptist. Bri said that her performance in the triple jump was exciting for both of them.
“We have been waiting for me to pull out a good one, so it was exciting for both of us,” she said. “I’m looking forward to increasing my marks and only getting better at each meet, so hopefully we’ll go on to state and do well.”
Another standout athlete from Highland Baptist was eighth grade phenom Tyler Blissett. Blissett, who competes in the long distance track events, picked up first place finishes in the 3200m (10:36.90), 1600m (4:51.91), and 800m (2:15.79) races. Despite leading the competition by between ten and ninth seconds in his races, Blissett said that he wasn’t happy with his performances, which were below his usual times for the events.
“I was aiming for under 4:40, and my time today was 4:51,” he said. “My goal for the 800m today is 2:05.”
Blissett came in slower than he planned in all three events, but his father, Toby Blissett, said that their plan was never to peak at the district meet. Fans can certainly expect Tyler to continue to improve his times as he makes his way to the Class 1A state meet.
Athletes from Highland Baptist and Hanson Memorial who will advance to the Regional Meet are as follows:
Boys Events
Discuss
• Nicholas McGee, HBCS, 108-03
• John Uze, HM, 107-09
• James Sprague, HBCS, 105-07
High Jump
• Gabe Baker, HM, 5-11
• Andy Mai, HM, 5-00
Pole Vault
• Nathan Adams, HM, 12-00
• John Uze, HM, 11-06
Shot Put
• Nicholas McGee, HBCS, 45-08.25
• Drake Turner, HBCS, 40-01
Long Jump
• Alex Manuel, HBCS, 19-00
• Andy Mai, HM, 18-08
Javelin
• Reid Lovell, HM, 155-08
• Blake Miller, HM, 121-03
100-meter
• Eugene Foulcard, HM, 11.68
• Ethan LeBlanc, HM, 11.79
200-meter
• Eugene Foulcard, HM, 23.65
• Ethan LeBlanc, HM, 24.22
• Blayde White, HBCS, 24.60
400-meter
• Jarworski Joseph, HBCS, 54.51
• Collin Faucheux, HM, 57.43
800-meter
• Tyler Blissett, HBCS, 2:15.79
• Nathan Adams, HM, 2:25.38
• Nicko Mason, HBCS, 2:25.63
• Carter Faucheux, HM, 2:27.48
1600-meter
• Tyler Blissett, HBCS, 4:51.91
3200-meter
• Tyler Blissett, HBCS,10:36.90
• Nathan Adams, HM, 12:01.78
• Nicko Mason, HBCS, 12:20.35
110-meter Hurdles
• Gabriel Baker, HM, 18.14
• Dallas Halligan, HM, 22.20
300-meter Hurdles
• Luke Miller, HM, 45.58
• Dallas Halligan, HM, 46.10
4x100-meter Relay
• Hanson Memorial
• Highland Baptist
4x200-meter Relay
• Hanson Memorial
• Highland Baptist
4x400-meter Relay
• Highland Baptist
• Hanson Memorial
Long Jump
• Alexander Mauney, HBCS, 19-00
• Any Mai, HM, 18-08
Triple Jump
• Andy Mai, HM, 36-05
• Collin Faucheux, HM, 35-05
Girls Events
Pole Vault
• Maegan Champagne, HBCS, 7-00
Shot Put
• Yvette Olivier, HBCS, 25-03.50
Discus
• Madelyn Trosclair, HM, 60-11
High Jump
• Hilary Pillaro, HM, 4-10
Javelin
• Rylee Guthrie, HBCS, 103-07
• Addie Lovell, HM, 100-07
Long Jump
• Bri Sensley, HBCS, 16-06.25
• Hilary Pillaro, HM, 15-08
4x400-meter Relay
• Highland Baptist
• Hanson Memorial
4x200-meter Relay
• Highland Baptist
• Hanson Memorial
4x100-meter Relay
• Hanson Memorial
300-meter Hurdles
• Maegan Champagne, HBCS, 52.37
• Ashleigh Colson, HBCS, 1:01.84
100-meter Hurdles
• Samantha Taylor, HBCS, 19.89
3200-meter
• Amelia Perello, HBCS, 13:41.14
• Emma Blissett, HBCS, 15:00.99
• Madi St. Blanc, HM, 16:07.48
• Kinsley King, HM, 18:02.66
1600-meter
• Amelia Perello, HBCS, 6:11.67
• Ella Blake, HBCS, 6:12.38
• Madi St. Blanc, HM, 6:31.28
800-meter
• Madison Champagne, HBCS, 2:40.68
• Ailene Martin, HBCS, 5:54.43
• Madi St. Blanc, HM, 3:00.79
400-meter
• Madison Champagne, HBCS, 1:05.94
• Madelyn Compton, HM, 1:07.55
200-meter
• Ella LeBlanc, HM, 28.82