After getting off to a 6-0 start to the softball season, the Highland Baptist Christian School Lady Bears suffered a pair of losses in their last two games, including their first District 8-A loss of the season.
On Saturday, HBCS saw Loreauville jump out to an early lead, going up 1-0 in the first and adding a run in the second and three runs in the third, on the way to a 9-1 Loreauville win.
Lexi McLin had an RBI single in the first and Janiya Anthony stole home in the second for the 2-0 lead.
Alyssa Soileau got the win, allowing one run on two hits with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.
Ava Armentor took the loss for HBCS, allowing 10 hits and nine runs while striking out seven and walking one. Armentor also hit a home run for the Lady Bears and had three hits on the day.
Kate Landry homered and singled for Loreauville and McLin and Anthony each had two hits. Gabby Lopez had three stolen bases.
On Monday, Highland struggled at the plate again, falling in a district game to Covenant Christian, 5-1.
Ava Armentor struck out seven to raise her total to 50 strikeouts on the year. Armentor drove in Rylee Guthrie for the Bears’ only score.
Highland was scheduled to play Vermilion Catholic at home Tuesday in another district game.