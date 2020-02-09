Marin Barras had 20 points as Highland Baptist took one step closer to winning the District 8-A title with a 59-27 win over Covenant Christian Friday.
Jasey Roy added 12 as Highland improved to 24-3 overall and 8-0 in district, still one game up on second place Vermilion Catholic (7-1).
Highland can clinch the outright district title Tuesday night with a win against Vermilion Catholic at HBCS.
Bri Sensley and Braylie Derouen each had eight points for Highland in the win.
Individual statistics for Covenant 7-15, 1-7) were not available.
Ascension Epi. 27, Delcambre 20
DELCAMBRE —Annie Mouton had 11 points as Ascension Episcopal jumped out to a big lead and held off a late Delcambre rally to beat the Panthers 27-20 Friday in District 7-2A.
Amiyah Decuire led the way with 15 points for Delcambre, which was held to zero points in the second quarter but rallied and held AES (5-16, 3-4) scoreless in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete to comeback.
Delcambre, which plays host to Loreauville Monday, fell to 4-21 overall and 3-7 in district.
St. Thomas More 49, Westgate 35
LAFAYETTE — Sophie Guidry and Olivia Perkins each had nine points as St. Thomas More beat Westgate 49-35 Friday in District 5-4A.
Asia Marshell had nine points for Westgate, which held a 10-5 lead after the first quarter but was outscored the rest of the way.
The Lady Tigers are off Tuesday, but play host to Teurlings Friday in the regular season finale.
Boys
St. Martinville 108, Abbeville 62
ABBEVILLE — Jalen Mitchell exploded for 30 points as St. Martinville Senior High blew past Abbeville 108-62 Friday in District 6-3A.
Datayvious Gabriel had 18, Tanner Harrison added 16 and Harvey Broussard finished with 12 for the Tigers, who jumped out to a 27-5 first quarter lead and never looked back in improving to 22-6 overall and 5-1 in district, tied with Crowley for the district lead.
McKinzie Nicholas had 15 points for Abbeville (8-14, 4-2).
SMSH plays host to Kaplan Tuesday.
St. Thomas More 71, Westgate 56
LAFAYETTE — Carter Domingue had 17 points as St. Thomas More used a strong second and third quarter surge to take the lead and beat Westgate 71-59 Friday in District 5-4A.
The Cougars held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter but STM outscored WHS 35-17 over the next two quarters to take control.
Perryion Sam led WHS (7-13, 0-2) with 20 points and Keydrain Calligan added 12 points.
WHS plays host to Teurlings Friday.