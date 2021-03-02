Highland girls avenge 2020 quarterfinal loss, advance to state title game

HAMMOND — Highland Baptist's history-making season continued on Monday when the Lady Bears downed Cedar Creek 45-39 in the Marsh Madness Girls’ Basketball Top 28 at Southeastern Louisiana University.
The Lady Bears' semifinals victory avenged last year's loss in the quarterfinals to Cedar Creek.
"We've always dreamed of this day," HBCS senior center Marin Barras said. "Not only making it to state, but winning a championship."
Barras scored 15 points, grabbed 27 rebounds and blocked three shots for the No. 2 Lady Bears (23-4), who will face No. 1 Ouachita Christian in the finals on Thursday.
"To have this win — it feels so good because we not only reached our goal of making it here, we won the semifinals game, and we're on to the next one," Barras said. "It feels good to make history."
Junior guard Bri Sensley had a hot hand vs. No. 3 Cedar Creek (21-4), shooting 66.6 percent from the field while scoring 17 points.
"It feels really good to be part of this and make history," said Sensley, who had six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.
"I think we owed it to Cedar Creek because they beat us last time in the quarterfinals. It feels really good to be able to do that and advance to the finals."
Freshman M'Kiyiah Olivier added 9 points and four steals. Her greatest contribution, however, was on the defensive end.
Olivier frustrated Cedar Creek guard Sarah Adams, who was 3-of-17 from the floor with 6 points through three quarters.
Adams, who was averaging 21 points, finished with 18 after a strong effort in the fourth quarter, which saw the Cougars whittle what was once a 19-point deficit to 5 in the final two minutes of regulation.
"M'Kiyiah Olivier did a phenomenal job defending No. 10 (Adams)," HBCS head coach Carol Sensley said.
Cedar Creek's other big offensive weapon, Riley Spradlin, made only two of 17 field goals.
"Our team defense, with trusting each other and switching on screens, was necessary to contain Cedar Creek," Carol Sensley said. "We carried that out. That was big."
The coach said the Lady Bears have improved each of the past several years.
"The fruits of labor and our work ethic are what comes to mind," she said. "Dusti Abshire, Bri and Marin all got their start at Highland as seventh- and eighth-graders when I was helping with the middle school team.
"To see this group continue to work hard, grow, stay hungry, keep developing and adding to it every year — getting a little bit closer to the championship and getting a little bit better — to see the maturity and growth process from where we started to where we are now, it's a testament to these girls."
Sensley said the team talked about reaching the state championship and then put in the work to make it happen.
"It's a testament to the commitment they made to one another, and the commitment they made to themselves," she said. "They talked about having this chance. They talked about having this opportunity.
"Every year, I've seen that growth, that maturity, and I've seen them buy into what the coaches are saying. They remained unselfish and remained coachable. I'm just in awe to see them perform."