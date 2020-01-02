ABBEVILLE — Marin Barras scored a game-high 26 points as the Highland Baptist Lady Bears won the consolation bracket of the Vermilion Catholic Yuletide Tournament Monday.
Barras scored nine of her 26 points in the first quarter as Highland jumped out to a 15-11 first quarter lead over Abbeville before pulling away late to beat the Lady Wildcats 52-39.
Barras was also named to the All-Tournament team as was Delcambre’s Amiyah Decuire.
Dusti Abshire added 13 points for Highland, including three 3-pointers.
Ja’learriea Soely, who was also named to the All-Tournament teams, led Abbeville with 16 points.
Highland Baptist (13-3), winners of 11 of its last 12 games, returns to action Friday when it travels to Plaquemine to face St. John.
Catholic High 52,
Breaux Bridge 51
BREAUX BRIDGE — Madison Bienvenu had 24 points and Lauren Bonin added 12 as Catholic High beat Class 4A Breaux Bridge 52-51 Monday to improve to 7-6 on the season ahead of the Lady Panthers District 7-2A opener at Franklin Friday.
Zy’Rien Green finished with 9 points for Catholic High while Khameron Grayson added five points and Hallee Mire contributed two points in the winning effort.
Individual statistics for Breaux Bridge (6-11) were not available.
Heading into district play, CHS is currently sixth in the most recent LHSAA Divison III power rankings released Tuesday. Franklin (13-4) is eighth in the Class 2A power rankings.