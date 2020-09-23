Highland, CHS pick up non-district volleyball victories

Highland Baptist Christian School beat Berwick High School 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 in a non-district volleyball match Monday evening.
Marin Barras had 14 kills, 15 digs and an ace for Highland. Mia Mitchell added nine kills and nine digs, Cassi Boudreaux had 12 digs, four aces and a kill; Bri Sensley had 25 assists, 11 digs and two aces; Natalie Broussard had six kills, four digs and two aces; Isabelle Breaux had three digs; and Camille Turner had three digs.
HBCS is scheduled to travel to Northside Christian Thursday.
CHS 3, Terrebonne 0
The Catholic High Lady Panthers swept Terrebonne High 25-23, 25-12, 25-18 in a non-district volleyball match Saturday.
A match against Beau Chene was postponed at Beau Chene’s request.
Hana Maturin had 11 kills, five aces and six digs for the Lady Panthers. Abigail Richthofen had seven kills, two blocks, three aces and nine digs; Holly Hebert added three kills and 12 digs; Anna Angelle had one kill, four digs and 21 assists; Allyson Baquet had one assist and 17 digs; and Sydnee Raheem had four kills, two blocks, two aces and a dig.
CHS plays at Teurlings Catholic today and plays host to Westminster Christian on Thursday.