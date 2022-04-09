Highland Baptist senior Bella Breaux got to celebrate senior night with a shutout win to bring the Lady Bear’s season record to 11-11.
Highland finished the game with just two hits, having been walked 13 times and combining to steal five bases against Centerville. Alix Berard led the scoring for the Lady Bears with three RBIs and two runs from just one hit. Pitcher Ava Armentor threw all three innings against Centerville, recording five strikeouts.
Head coach Jody Suire said that he instructed his team to be aggressive, but didn’t expect Centerville to struggle with pitching accuracy so much.
“It was part of our plan to be aggressive once we got on the bases,” he said. “We knew that they were going to struggle in the circle a little bit, we didn’t know they were going to struggle quite as much, but the plan was to be aggressive so that’s what we were doing.”
Suire explained that his team is still struggling to fully understand the game, but has noticed considerable progress as the season has progressed.
“My girls are still struggling, they’re still trying to figure it out,” he said. “You wouldn’t think that they would be this deep in the season, but we’re a young team. We’re still figuring it out, but I like what they did. A few of them took the initiative and did some things on their own without having to be told because they’re starting to understand the game a little more and it’s starting to come a little easier to them.”
Suire said that his team is starting to be able to put the drills and skills they learn in practice to use in game situations. The successful stealing of multiple bases by the Lady Bears was one instance where Suire’s coaching allowed his players to act with confidence and take matters into their own hands.
“We can teach them how to hit the ball, teach them how to throw the ball, teach them how to run bases, but there is another step, another level, where you have to start understanding the game and know that when the catcher is throwing behind the runner on first base you have to take off,” Suire said. “That’s instinctual, but we did it. We actually did a double steal off a play, and those are the kinds of plays that I keep encouraging them to not be so hesitant to take. I keep trying to stress to them to take that chance, to be aggressive. When we have a game plan at the beginning of the game, keep going with that game plan until we as coaches change it.”
Prior to their Saturday game against Westgate, the Lady Bears were the unofficial No. 19 seed in Division IV, putting them outside of the playoff spots with just a few days left in the regular season. Suire said that he isn’t sure how the final rankings will play out, but his team will be ready should they make the cut.
“We’re not sure yet if we are going to be in the playoffs or not,” he said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t close out games that we should have closed out and have left that in the hands of other teams. I think we still have a slim chance, but if we do then we will let the cards fall where they may.”
Suire added that, while the team’s record doesn’t tell the whole story of the season, it is an honest evaluation of how the team has performed so far.
“We’re young and not where we want to be,” he said. “The record certainly doesn’t reflect how good I think the team is, but it does reflect how well the team has played. If you’re a .500 team then you’ve played well in some and not in others. We should have beaten some very good, solid 4A and 3A teams and we actually had the game in our control and then we play a B or C team in tournaments and get run-ruled, and that shouldn’t happen. But that’s part of the maturation process for these girls.”
Erath 16, Delcambre 6
The Erath Lady Cats softball team made history on Friday, defeating rival Delcambre High twice in one season for the first time in over a decade. The win was made extra special by the celebration of Senior Night for the Erath team. The six seniors who were honored were Chloe Leger, Laci Frederick, Kyleigh Choate, Raleigh Landry, Alaini Richard, and Aubrey Desormeaux.
Alaini Richard led the scoring for the Lady Cats, picking up a double and two triples on her way to 5 RBIs. Mady Vallot (three runs, three RBIs) and Laci Frederick (one run, two RBIs) also impressed against Delcambre.
Alyssa Boutte pitched all five innings, throwing 70 strikes from 117 pitches with eight strikeouts.
The win moves Erath to 15-13 (2-3) this season. The Lady Cats are the unofficial No. 23 seed in Class 3A.