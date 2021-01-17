Five players scored in double figures and Highland Baptist cracked the century mark in a 103-32 drubbing of Hackberry on Friday.
Highland had nearly as many points in the first quarter of Friday’s non-district boys’ basketball game (31) as the Mustangs had in four quarters (32). The Bears led 31-2 after one quarter, 64-10 at halftime and 89-27 after three periods.
Ty Olivier had three 3-pointers and a game-high 25 points for HBCS and Myles Liggans finished with 20 points, going 6-for-8 at the foul line. Johnny Clark and Carroll Olivier each had 14 points for the Bears, with Olivier hitting twice from beyond the arc, and Matthew Elrod had 12 points with one 3-pointer.
Five other players also scored for Highland Baptist.
Cameron Kyle led Hackberry with 9 points and Coleman McCready had 8. Four other players scored, none with more than 5 points.
Highland Baptist 65, Erath 38
ERATH — The Highland Baptist Christian School boys’ basketball team turned a double-digit lead at halftime into a runaway win in the second half Thursday, pulling away for a 27-point win over the Erath High School Bobcats.
Highland led 17-10 after one quarter but pushed that to 39-27 at halftime, then outscored the ‘Cats 11-9 in the third quarter and 14-3 in the fourth.
Myles Liggans had 17 points to lead the Bears. Ty Olivier added 14 points, Matthew Elrod had 12 and Keelan Preston added 10. Elrod and Johnny Clark, who finished with 7 points, each had two 3-pointers with Olivier, Liggans and Troy Freyou each contributing one. HBCS hit 10 of 14 free throws on the night.
Ben Fourroux and Thomas Collins had 10 points each to lead the Bobcats, with Fourroux hitting two 3-pointers and Collins and Rawlis Leslie adding one each. Erath hit only six of 14 free throws, including three of seven in the fourth quarter.