Highland beats New Iberia volleyball team

The Highland Baptist Christian School Lady Bears beat New Iberia Senior High 3-0 in a match recently.
The Lady Bears won 25-19, 25-15, 25-15.
Leading Highland were Marin Barras with 10 kills, six digs, five aces and one block; Maddie Boles, three kills, one block, two digs; Natalie Broussard, four kills, two aces, two digs; Lydi Landry, 15 assists, eight digs, four kills; Molly Touchet, two kills, three digs, one ace; Mia Mitchell, two kills, six digs, one ace; Isabelle Breaux, 10 digs; and Cassi Boudreaux, nine digs, one ace.
Individual statistics for NISH were not provided.
Highland Baptist 3, Catholic High 1
Highland beat CHS 25-27, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 this past Thursday.
Leading HBCS were Marin Barras with 35 kills,18 digs and one block; Mia Mitchell, eight kills, seven digs, four aces; Bri Sensley, 45 assists, 11 digs, three aces, one kill; Cassi Boudreaux, nine digs; Natalie Broussard, three kills, two digs, one ace; Maddy Boles, three blocks; Molly Touchet, three kills, one dig; and Camille Turner, three digs.
Leading CHS were Hana Maturin with 17 kills, one ace and nine digs; Abigail Richthofen, 10 kills, one ace, one assist, eight digs; Holly Hebert, six kills, one assist, 13 digs; and Anna Angelle, 29 assists, 11 digs, four aces.