DELCAMBRE — Marin Barras had 13 kills and four aces as Highland Baptist beat Delcambre in four sets Monday 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17 in a non-district contest.
Mia Mitchell added 10 kills and an ace; Jasey Roy had nine kills and three blocks; Bri Sensley finished with 29 assists, four kills and five aces; Molly Touchet had two aces and two assists and Cassi Boudreaux had 13 digs.
With the win, Highland improves to 21-11 overall and have won 11 of its last 13 matches.
The Lady Bears play host to Westminster Christian today, ESA Thursday and play in ESA’s Tournament this weekend.
Individual statistics for Delcambre (5-21) were not available.
The Lady Panthers finish up the regular season at Franklin today and play host to West St. Mary Thursday.