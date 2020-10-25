Highland beats Covenant Christian, 41-19

HOUMA — The Highland Baptist Bears scored four first-quarter touchdowns — three on passes by Myles Liggans and the other on a Liggans run — on the way to a 41-19 District 7-A win over Covenant Christian Friday.
Liggans added an interception return for a TD in the second quarter and Jarworski Joseph scored on a third-quarter run. Kale Decuir scored on a 27-yard pass and Keelan Preston had 14- and 30-yard TD catches in the first quarter.
Liggans finished the day 14-for-28 for 278 yards and three touchdowns and led the Bears (1-1, 1-0) with 113 yards on 11 carries. Preston had six catches for 109 yards, Decuir had two for 59, Matthew Elrod had four catches for 51 yards and Kylyn Jones had one catch for 41 yards.
St. Thomas More 54, Westgate 12
LAFAYETTE — Walker Howard threw for 258 yards and a season-high six touchdowns to help St. Thomas More beat Westgate in a District 5-4A game Friday night.
Howard, a junior in his first season as a starter, connected with Jack Bech for three of those TDs. Howard has committed to sign with LSU, following in the footsteps of his father, former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard. Bech, the nephew of former LSU players Brett and Blain Bech, has committed to Vanderbilt. The Cougars also had an interception return for a touchdown.
JaQuallen Allen scored on a direct snap for the Tigers and Brennan Landry had a touchdown throw.
Centerville 24, Central Catholic 14
CENTERVILLE — Tyler Gunner rushed for 188 yards and Travis Billiot rushed for 134 yards to help the Centerville Bulldogs beat cross-parish rival Central Catholic in a District 7-A game Friday.
Gunner had 11 carries and scored twice, averaging 17.1 yards per run. Billiot averaged 10.3 yards per carry, toting the ball 13 times. CHS had 376 yards on the ground.
Centerville trailed 7-6 at halftime but outscored CCHS 12-0 in the third quarter before the Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 7-6 in the fourth.