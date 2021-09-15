Highland Baptist turns attention to road game vs. St. John

Highland Baptist got another productive outing from senior running back Jarworksi Joseph last Friday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Hamilton Christian of Lake Charles.
Joseph went for 126 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns in the 45-21 loss for HBCS (1-1), which travels to Plaquemine this week to face St. John.
“Jarworski ran for a 40-yard touchdown on the first play,” HBCS coach Rick Hutson said. “After that, they did a good job containing him. He had a couple of nice runs at the end of the game.
“It was a tough loss. We knew it would be hard for us to contain their speed. The thing that surprised me was how good they were up front. I thought we would be a little more efficient blocking them, but they were better than I expected. They were a very good team.”
Defensive back Blayde White and punter/kicker Parker Perry performed well in the loss.
“White played well in the secondary,” Hutson said. “Unfortunately, he was forced to make too many tackles back there. Perry was good with the punting and he made all three PATs. With his punts, he made them work for their points.”
St. John (1-1) lost to the Bears’ district rival, Hanson Memorial, in Week 1 before rebounding to down Central Private in Week 2.
“They try to be balanced on offense and they do a good job of passing the ball,” Hutson said of the Eagles. “They have a 6-foot-3 wide receiver who is very concerning for us. He runs really well, as does their quarterback.
“St. John gave up some big plays against Hanson, but they looked better against Central Private. They were quarantined for two weeks before the season and missed their scrimmage, then they played in a slopfest jamboree in Centerville. I think those factors may have prevented them from being fully ready for Week 1.”
Hutson said it’s possible that Friday’s game, which is scheduled to take place on the artificial turf at Plaquemine High, could be moved to Saturday due to weather.
“I’m just happy we were able to go out and get a full practice in on Monday,” Hutson said. “On Sunday, it looked like it was going to rain all day Monday. On Tuesday, we released early and didn’t practice. St. John was probably in school and had two good days of practice Monday and Tuesday.”