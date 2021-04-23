Highland Baptist sweeps district track titles

It turned out to be a clean sweep for Highland Baptist as the Bears and Lady Bears each claimed team titles at the District 8-A track & field meet held Tuesday at New Iberia Senior High.
The Highland Baptist boys team came very close to lapping the field while the girls fought off a spirited charge from Vermilion Catholic to claim the title.
HBCS boys scored 151 points with Vermilion Catholic second with 87 points and Hanson third with 80 points followed by Centerville (59), Central Catholic (48) and Covenant Christian (46),
The Lady Bears, behind triple district champion Marin Barras, won with 169.5 points with VCHS a close second with 146 points. Covenant Christian came in third (85.5) with Central Catholic fourth (69), Hanson fifth (29) and Centerville (14).
On the boys’ side of the meet, it was about top three finishes.
Jawarski Joseph (51.58 seconds) and Matthew Elrod went first and second in the 400; Neil Mason (2:12.93) and Johnny Clark went first and second in the 800; Tyler Blisset (5:01.87) and Clark went first and second in the 1,600 meters; Blissett (10:55.45) and Mason went first and second in the 3,200 meters; Joseph won the 110 hurdles (17.48) and was second in the 300 hurdles.
Joseph won Outstanding Track for the boys in the meet.
Highland also won the 4x400 meter relay (3:48.25) behind Elrod, Joseph, Weston Bradley and Derrick Wright and was second in the 4x200 meters with Bradley, Wright, Clark and Elrod),
In the field, Myles Liggans won the long jump (20 feet, 9 3/4 inches) while Kylyn Jones was fourth and advanced to regionals; Blissett was second in the triple jump; Nicholas McGee was second in the shot put and Drake Turner was fourth, and McGee finished fourth in the discus and advanced to regionals.
Also on the boys side, Hanson’s Dallas Halligan won the 300 hurdles (47.83) and was second in the 110 hurdles; John Uze won the pole vault (9-3); Ethan LeBlanc was second in the long jump and fourth in the 400; Jaymin LeBlanc was third in the shot put; Reid Lovell and Blake Miller went two and three in the javelin.
Also for Hanson, Nathan Adams, Luke Miller, Halligan and Uze finished third in the 4x100 relay and Halligan, Miller, Uze and Ethan LeBlanc finished third in the 4x200 relay.
For Centerville, Tyler Gunner (11.27) won the 100 meters and the 200 meters (23.38) with teammate Dillon Mitchell fourth in the 200 and advancing to regionals; Brock Touchet was third in the 400; Tyrek Colbert was third in the 800 and Milton Shexnayder won the shot put (44-3) and the discus (128-4).