Blair Abshire had 13 points and Marin Barras added 10 as Highland Baptist improved to 5-0 on the season with a 52-41 win over Westgate Friday in a non-district contest.
Dusti Abshire added nine points as the Lady Bears pulled away from Westgate with a 23 point fourth quarter to blow open a close game.
Individual statistics for WHS (4-3) were not available.
The Lady Tigers play host to St. Martinvinlle Tuesday.
Highland plays host to Westminster Christian Tuesday.
Catholic High 47, Berwick 41
After losing three straight games, the Catholic High Lady Panthers have reeled off two straight wins after beating Berwick 47-41 Friday in a non-district game.
Madison Bienvenu scored 19 of her 29 points in the first half as the Lady Panthers built a 26-21 lead over Berwick and held on in the second half for the win.
Madison Carline led BHS (1-3) wth 16 points.
CHS (4-3) plays host to Notre Dame Tuesday
Delcambre 33,
Erath 25
DELCAMBRE — In Friday’s game at the Lynette Viator Memorial Tournament, Tayah Lewis had 17 points as Delcambre beat Erath 33-25.
Chloe Hernandez added eight points for the Lady Panthers, who took an 8-2 first quarter lead and held off a second half charge from the Lady Bobcats for the win.
Erath was led by 10 points from Madeline Hebert.
Franklin 62, Erath 50
DELCAMBRE — Sta’Trail Butler had 14 points as Franklin beat Erath 62-50 Saturday in the Lynette Viator Memorial Tournament.
Rontrinia Hawkins added 12 points and Autumn Jones finished with nine points for the Lady Hornets (3-4) who won two games and lost one at the tournament.
Courtney Dubois had 22 points for Erath (2-7), which travels to Iowa Thursday. Franklin travels to NISH Monday.
In other games played Friday, ESA beat Runnels 76-71; Abbeville beat New Iberia 66-46; St. Martinville lost to Brusly 52-43 and Teurlings beat Catholic High 61-47. Information on the games was unavailable.