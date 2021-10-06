Highland Baptist looking to open up offense more

The Highland Baptist Christian School Bears are running the ball well this season but head coach Rick Hutson said this week he’d like to see the team have more success passing the ball. Highland plays host to Covenant Christian on Friday for homecoming.
Highland Baptist coach Rick Hutson wants to see his team open up the offense when the Bears host Covenant Christian Friday in the District 8-A opener.
Senior running back Jarworksi Joseph is averaging 153 yards and two touchdowns per game, but the Bears need to find some success in the passing department.
“We’ve been anemic on offense,” said Hutson, whose squad suffered a 33-7 setback last week at Westminster Christian. “We’ve been one-dimensional. We have to get some balance. We can’t just depend on Jarworski, because a defense can concentrate on stopping one guy. That’s what happened last week.”
Joseph rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries last week, but the Bears completed only 4 of 11 passed for 13 yards.
“We spent some time Monday at practice working on screen passes,” Hutson said. “We’ve dropped passes at times. There are instances where we didn’t have protection. We haven’t thrown the ball well. Receivers haven’t run good routes.
“There were two plays last week where, if our guys had made the blocks, we’d have had touchdowns on screen passes. We have to get better, and there’s plenty of blame to go around. There are plenty of holes in the dam.”
Hutson is wary of Covenant Christian’s offense. After losing their first game to Morgan City, the Houma-based Lions have knocked off Ben Franklin (50-0) and St. John-Plaquemine (30-22).
“Covenant Christian will be the best offense we’ve faced, “ Hutson said, “including Westminster and Hamilton Christian, which were both good. They have three players — their quarterback and two running backs — who run the ball well.
“Their quarterback holds onto the ball until the last second with the pass rush bearing down on him, and then he makes great throws. In their three games, I counted 15 explosive plays. That’s scary. They have two athletic receivers with good size. They have a sophomore receiver who we’ve been watching since the eighth grade. We knew he’d be special.”
The Bears (3-2) could benefit from the return of standout defensive back Blayde White, who missed last week’s game with hip-pointer.