Highland Baptist head football coach Rick Hutson has said on numerous occasions that the 2020 high school football season was “crazy.”
The long-tenured coach has seen a thing or two in his day and what he saw last football season was definitely not mormal.
“It was the craziest season that I have dealt with in 37 years,” Hutson said. “First you dealt with COVID. Then right when I thought we were hitting our stride in preseason, we had to be shut down with COVID. I really don’t think that we ever got back on track like we were before we shut down.
“Then the week we were set to come back and play after we were shut down, Hurricane Delta happens and we lose another game on the schedule. Then we open up with Westminster (Christian) which had played a scrimmage and two games. And finally all we had to do was beat Centerville in the last game of the season to get into the playoffs amd we stop them on fourth down, try to run out the clock but there was a fumble and it was returned for a touchdown with less than a minute left It was just a frustrating season.”
On top of that, Highland also lost a group of seniors including star quarterback Myles Liggans, who had started since he was a freshman.
So now the 2021 season nears and Hutson is hopeful that there won’t be a repeat of last season.
The HBCS coach starts with a new quarterback, a new set of skill players but the offensive line returns intact, which is not a bad starting block for the Bears.
“We’re still running the same schemes that we ran last year, the biggest change comes in our formations,” Hutson said. “We’re going to be more under center with two backs in the backfield most of the time.
“We’re primarily going to be a run and play-action (pass) team.”
Ty Olivier takes over the quarterback role for the Bears but behind a strong, veteran offensive line including Cord Sprague, Rorry Rideaux, Bronson Charles, Kevin Sutton, Greg Turner, Nick McGee and Carroll Olivier, who’s was the starting center for the last two years and is being moved to tight end.
“You don’t have to worry about them showing up or being ready for practice or a game, and that is good for us.” Hutson said. “They are going to be the engine that makes us go or not.”
Jaworski Joseph will handle most of the running back duties along with Charlie Dartez and Weston Bradley while Blayde White, Javcob Reaux, newcomers Alex Mauney and Porter Mauney will handle the receiving duties.
“What we don’t talk a lot about is the third part of the offense, the kicking game,” Hutson said. “We’ve got a sophomore who is a third year kicker — he’s been kicking since eighth grade — in Parker Perry, who I think is the best kicker in the district right now.”
Being a Class A school, the majority of the same players will go both ways for the Bears with a couple of exceptions including Rideaux.
“We’re trying hard not to play him both ways because he’s our best defensive lineman and I would like to keep him as fresh as possible because he cam can be a force in games,” Hutson said. “Why? Because he weighs 330 pounds and plays hard. We’ll play him in certain offensive sets but he’s just too valuable to play both ways.”
What Hutson most wants to see this year is for his Bears to get better each week.
“A lot can happen from week to week that will affect a team during the season,” Hutson said.
“But if we can get better each week, then we’ll take whatever the result is.”