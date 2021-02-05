Highland Baptist has gone 3-2 in recent boys’ District 8-A basketball games, with wins over Covenant Christian, Hanson and Centerville and losses to Vermilion Catholic and Central Catholic.
HBCS is 17th in the most recent LHSAA power rankings for Division IV. Central Catholic is sixth and Vermilion Catholic eighth.
Highland Baptist 50, Centerville 45
CENTERVILLE — Johnny Clark had 18 points and Myles Liggans added 17 as HBCS rallied from a 22-17 halftime deficit to win on the road on Tuesday.
Ty Olivier added 9 points and Keelan Preston 9 for the Bears.
Centerville led 10-8 after one quarter and 22-17 at halftime but HBCS outscored the Bulldogs 21-12 in the third quarter to take the lead heading into the fourth. Clark and Liggans combined for 25 points in the second half.
Diamond Bourgeois had 20 points for Centervile. Carver Severson and Kobe Randolph had 8 each and Nomar Lopez had 6.
Central Catholic 54, Highland Baptist 44
MORGAN CITY — Central Catholic got balanced scoring with five players scoring between 8 and 13 points to beat Highland on Jan. 29.
Tyler Smith led the Eagles with 13 points. DJ Lewis had 12, Demonderick Blackburn had 10, Vernon Singleton added 9 and Kyle Morgel had 8.
Myles Liggans led Highland with 26 points.
The teams each scored 8 points in the first quarter but CCHS led 21-13 at halftime and 33-26 after three periods.
Highland Baptist 76, Hanson Memorial 30
Carroll Olivier had 21 points and Johnny Clark added 19 for the Bears in a win on Jan. 26.
Parker Perry added 9 points and Keelan Preston and Myles Liggans had 8 each for HBCS, which controlled the glass with three players getting double-figures in rebounds — Elrod (11 rebounds), Clark (10) and Liggans (10). Clark also blocked seven shots and Liggans had seven steals and eight assists. Preston finished with four steals.
HBCS led 22-5 after one period, 44-14 at halftime and 62-19 at the end of three.
Vermilion Catholic 66, Highland Baptist 53
Saul Dartez had 23 points, Alex Broussard 18 and John-Robert Allums 15 to lead VC to a win on On Jan. 22.
Myle Liggans led Highland with 15 points. Keelan Preston added 11, Ty Olivier had 10 and Matthew Elrod had 8.
VC led 14-9 after one quarter, with Highland rallying to knot the score at 23 by halftime. Vermilion Catholic outscored HBCS 24-15 in the third quarter and 19-15 in the fourth.
Highland Baptist 64, Covenant Christian 40
On Jan. 18, the Bears beat Covenant Christian behind Johnny Clark’s 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Clark also had four assists, three steals and a block. Myles Liggans added 11 points, five assists, two rebounds and six steals. Ty Olivier had 10 points and Keelan Preston 7 for HBCS.
Zakyrus Gordon led CCA with 23 points and Omari Johnson added 15.
Highland led 20-11 after one quarter, 35-17 at halftime and 46-26 after three periods.